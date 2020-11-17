Log in
Brown Forman : Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for December 8, 2020

11/17/2020 | 04:02pm EST

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 on December 8, 2020 by 8:00 a.m. (EST), followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available via Brown-Forman’s Internet website, www.brown-forman.com, through a link to "Investors/Events & Presentations." A digital audio recording of the conference call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call. Interested parties in the U.S. are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 888-624-9285 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial 706-679-3410. The company suggests that participants dial in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (EST) start.

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
