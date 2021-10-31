Log in
Brown-Forman Statement: U.S.-EU Trade Agreement

10/31/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
“Brown-Forman applauds the Biden Administration for today’s announcement between the U.S. and the EU regarding steel and aluminum tariffs. This agreement delivers on the Administration’s promise to rebuild the Transatlantic alliance by removing tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. exports, which have been in place now for more than three years.

“We would like to thank Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Ambassador Katherine Tai, their counterparts in the EU, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for their efforts in helping reach this positive resolution.

“Brown-Forman looks forward to the return of a level playing field on January 1, 2022, and continued international growth for American Whiskey. We hope a similar outcome can soon be achieved between the U.S. and the UK.”

-- Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brown-Forman Corporation

For over 150 years, Brown‑Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma‑Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown‑Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 744 M - -
Net income 2022 817 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,8x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 31 856 M 31 856 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,82x
EV / Sales 2023 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 71,1%
