Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown-Forman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brown-Forman Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for March 3, 2022

02/04/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) will release its third quarter and fiscal 2022 year-to-date financial results on March 3, 2022, by 8:00 a.m. (EST), followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available via Brown-Forman’s website, www.brown-forman.com, through a link to "Investors/Events & Presentations." A digital audio recording of the conference call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call. Interested parties in the U.S. are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 833-962-1472 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial 442-268-1255. The company suggests that participants dial in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (EST) start.

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
04:11pBrown-Forman Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for March 3, ..
BU
01/25BROWN FORMAN : JAN SINGER ELECTED TO BROWN-FORMAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
01/25Brown‑Forman Declares Cash Dividend
BU
01/25Brown-Forman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 1, 2022
CI
01/25Jan Singer Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors
BU
01/25Brown-Forman Corporation Appoints Jan Singer to Board of Directors
CI
01/25Berenberg Bank Upgrades Brown-Forman to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $76.10 F..
MT
01/19Bernstein Starts Brown-Forman at Market Perform With $70 Price Target
MT
01/18BROWN FORMAN : ‑Forman Launches Distribution Business in Belgium and Luxembourg
PU
01/04TOPNEWSGUIDE : Rogue One, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROAG) Speculative Play In Booming Tequila Market
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 712 M - -
Net income 2022 797 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,2x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 31 703 M 31 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
EV / Sales 2023 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brown-Forman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,04 $
Average target price 72,89 $
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawson E. Whiting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leanne Dean Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Campbell P. Brown Chairman
Tim Nall SVP, Chief Information & Advanced Analytics Office
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-6.62%31 703
DIAGEO PLC-6.89%118 757
PERNOD RICARD-9.22%57 278
THAI BEVERAGE-0.76%12 250
RÉMY COINTREAU-12.62%10 845
EMPERADOR INC.16.83%7 407