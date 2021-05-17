Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown-Forman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BF.B   US1156372096

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Brown Forman : Announces US-EU Tariff Agreement Statement

05/17/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
Louisville, KY, May 17, 2021

Brown-Forman Statement:

We are encouraged by today's agreement between the U.S. and the EU to avoid the doubling of tariffs on American whiskey. We applaud the Biden Administration and its EU counterparts for this positive step forward. However, American whiskey still remains subject to 25% retaliatory tariffs in the EU and UK. We remain hopeful that the negotiators will build on the progress that's been made and ultimately secure a removal of tariffs on American whiskey.

Disclaimer

Brown-Forman Corporation published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
