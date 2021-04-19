Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brown-Forman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BF.B

BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

(BF.B)
  Report
Brown Forman : Chief Information Officer to Join Executive Leadership Team

04/19/2021 | 10:36am EDT
Brown-Forman Elevates Technology Role

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BFA) (NYSE:BFB) today announces the elevation of its information technology (IT) and advanced analytics senior leadership role to the executive leadership team. Effective July 2, Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief information and advanced analytics officer, will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Lawson Whiting.

“In a world of rapidly changing technology and digital transformation, the inclusion of the chief information officer on the executive leadership team is a reflection of the importance this area plays in our business,” said Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman, chief executive officer. “Tim’s knowledge of technology platforms, his digital acumen, and his leadership experience will help us to continue to stay at the forefront of information, technology, and advanced analytics capabilities and opportunities.”

Nall was named chief information officer in 2015, adding advanced analytics responsibilities in 2018. In this role, Nall sets the strategic direction for the company’s technology platforms, systems, tools, and infrastructure. He leads the IT team in creating processes to identify when and where to embrace new technology, taking into consideration how consumers are discovering, interacting with, and making decisions about our brands. Nall partners with leaders, teams, and individuals across the company to use technology to attract, empower, and connect employees, which is accentuated by the increase in employees working in virtual and hybrid work environments.

“Joining the executive leadership team will ensure information technology and advanced analytics will continue to support our corporate strategies, driving the global growth of the business, while protecting our growing digital assets,” said Tim Nall, senior vice president, chief information officer. “I look forward to continuing to focus on those technologies that significantly impact the top and bottom line of operations and, ultimately, help shape financial outcomes and engage our employees and consumers.”

For over 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Benriach, GlenDronach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

Important Information on Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, estimates, and projections that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expectation,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar words indicate forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date we make them. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • Impact of health epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting negative economic impact and related governmental actions
  • Risks associated with being a U.S.-based company with global operations, including commercial, political, and financial risks; local labor policies and conditions; protectionist trade policies, or economic or trade sanctions, including additional retaliatory tariffs on American spirits and the effectiveness of our actions to mitigate the negative impact on our margins, sales, and distributors; compliance with local trade practices and other regulations; terrorism; and health pandemics
  • Failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations
  • Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar
  • Changes in laws, regulatory measures, or governmental policies – especially those that affect the production, importation, marketing, labeling, pricing, distribution, sale, or consumption of our beverage alcohol products
  • Tax rate changes (including excise, sales, VAT, tariffs, duties, corporate, individual income, dividends, or capital gains) or changes in related reserves, changes in tax rules or accounting standards, and the unpredictability and suddenness with which they can occur
  • Unfavorable global or regional economic conditions, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, deflation, lower returns on pension assets, or lower discount rates for pension obligations
  • Dependence upon the continued growth of the Jack Daniel’s family of brands
  • Changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or purchase patterns – particularly away from larger producers in favor of small distilleries or local producers, or away from brown spirits, our premium products, or spirits generally, and our ability to anticipate or react to them; legalization of marijuana use on a more widespread basis; shifts in consumer purchase practices from traditional to e-commerce retailers; bar, restaurant, travel, or other on-premise declines; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, line extensions, package changes, product reformulations, or other product innovation
  • Decline in the social acceptability of beverage alcohol in significant markets
  • Production facility, aging warehouse, or supply chain disruption
  • Imprecision in supply/demand forecasting
  • Higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of energy, water, raw materials, product ingredients, labor, or finished goods
  • Significant additional labeling or warning requirements or limitations on availability of our beverage alcohol products
  • Competitors’ and retailers’ consolidation or other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets or distribution networks
  • Route-to-consumer changes that affect the timing of our sales, temporarily disrupt the marketing or sale of our products, or result in higher fixed costs
  • Inventory fluctuations in our products by distributors, wholesalers, or retailers
  • Risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value
  • Counterfeiting and inadequate protection of our intellectual property rights
  • Product recalls or other product liability claims, product tampering, contamination, or quality issues
  • Significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations
  • Cyber breach or failure or corruption of key information technology systems, or failure to comply with personal data protection laws
  • Negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, employees, board of directors, family stockholders, operations, business performance, or prospects
  • Failure to attract or retain key executive or employee talent
  • Our status as a family “controlled company” under New York Stock Exchange rules, and our dual-class share structure

For further information on these and other risks, please refer to our public filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


