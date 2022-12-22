Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWMG   US1158672022

BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.

(BWMG)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  20:48 20/12/2022 GMT
0.0190 USD   +7.04%
07:37pBrownie Marine : BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drowning Hazard for Divers - Form 8-K
PU
07:01pBrownie's Marine Group, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Brownie's Marine Group, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brownie Marine : BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drowning Hazard for Divers - Form 8-K

12/22/2022 | 07:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drowning Hazard for Divers

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems

Hazard: The compressor head of the tankless diving system can fracture while in use resulting in restricted air flow, posing a drowning hazard for divers.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nomad tankless diving systems and contact BLU3 to schedule a free repair at an approved service center. BLU3 is contacting all known purchasers directly. The repair cannot be performed by the consumer.

Consumer Contact:

BLU3 Inc. toll-free at 833-703-5796 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.diveblu3.com/recall or www.diveblu3.com and click on "RECALL" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,300 (In addition, about 20 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves BLU3's Nomad battery-powered tankless diving systems. The BLU3 logo and Nomad appear in writing on the top handle of the dive system. Consumers can identify whether their Nomad is included in the recall by contacting BLU3 and providing the serial number for their Nomad. The serial number can be found in the compartment behind the battery door. Serial numbers ending with the last four digits between 0000 to 2700 are included in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries: BLU3 has received 21 reports of divers experiencing restricted airflow. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Independent diving stores nationwide and online at www.diveblu3.com and www.amazon.com from October 2021 through November 2022 for between $1,900 and $2,700.

Manufactured by: BLU3, of Pompano Beach, Florida

Manufactured in: United States

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at:

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/nomad-battery-powered-tankless-diving-systems-recalled-due-drowning-hazard

Photos

Recalled Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving System

Recalled Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving System serial number location

Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brownie's Marine Group Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 19:34:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.
07:37pBrownie Marine : BLU3 Recalls Nomad Battery-Powered Tankless Diving Systems Due to Drownin..
PU
07:01pBrownie's Marine Group, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Brownie's Marine Group, Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08Brownie's Marine Group, Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
11/08Brownie's Marine Group Announces 70.2% Increase in Revenues for the YTD-2022 vs. YTD-20..
GL
11/08Brownie's Marine Group Announces 70.2% Increase in Revenues for the YTD-2022 vs. YTD-20..
AQ
11/08BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/08Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
10/12Brownie's Marine Group, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
09/12Brownie's Marine Group, Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sal..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,23 M - 5,15 M
Net income 2021 -1,59 M - -1,31 M
Net Debt 2021 0,29 M - 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,12 M 8,12 M 6,72 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Constable Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Manuel Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Charles Frederick Hyatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.-46.48%8
BRP INC.-5.23%6 070
POLARIS INC.-7.16%5 914
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-31.09%5 232
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-25.80%4 201
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-49.72%3 592