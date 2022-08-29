Log in
    BWMG   US1158672022

BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.

(BWMG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:38 2022-08-25 pm EDT
0.0369 USD   +2.36%
09:15aBrownie's Marine Group, Inc. announces BLU3's 1,000 shipment of its Nomad product
AQ
08/22BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/22Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. announces BLU3's 1,000 shipment of its Nomad product

08/29/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Pompano Beach, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. has shipped their 1,000th unit of its Nomad, which officially launched in Q4-2021. As of August 2022, BLU3 has now sold over 5,000 of the Nemo and Nomad combined.

Nemo, the original BLU3 battery-powered tankless dive system, was launched in Q3-2019, and continues to be highly popular in the diving and snorkeling market. The Nomad, which reaches down to a maximum of 30 feet, is the second system offered in BLU3’s line of battery-powered products.

“We knew there was a market fora deeper version of our Nemo dive system , and we are very happy with the worldwide product acceptance.” Says Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3, Inc. “It took roughly 13 months to ship 1,000 Nemos, but with the brand recognition and marketing reach that BLU3 has built over the last 2 years, we were able to reach our 1000th Nomad in only 9 months. It is exciting to see our past research and development efforts shine as we now receive many incredibly positive customer reviews.”

As BLU3 continues to develop as a brand, it will continue to innovate and expand their product line. Brownie’s Marine Group aims to offer consumers the full vertical integration of an unforgettable diving experience. All of the brands continue to innovate and look to create products that are exciting for the end user as well as environmentally friendly.

Chris Constable, CEO, states, “BLU3 continues to grow their brand and grow as a company, and we are excited for the future of the BLU3 team. With our current efforts to develop a worldwide BLU3 guided tour model, we believe we can exponentially grow brand exposure and product sales at BLU3 as more people have an opportunity to try the products.”

For more information on BLU3, Inc. and its products, please visit its website diveblu3.com

About Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has five subsidiaries focused on various sub-sectors of our industry, including Brownie’s Third Lung, Inc. in Surface Supplied Air, BLU3, Inc. in Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems, LW Americas in High Pressure Gas Systems and Submersible Systems, Inc. in Redundant Air Tank Systems, and Live Blue, Inc. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries do business under their respective trade names on both a wholesale and retail basis from our headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, and a manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California.
For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22,2022, and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954) 462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com


