Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. announces BLU3's 1,000 shipment of its Nomad product

Pompano Beach, Florida, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high-pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. has shipped their 1,000th unit of its Nomad, which officially launched in Q4-2021. As of August 2022, BLU3 has now sold over 5,000 of the Nemo and Nomad combined.



Nemo, the original BLU3 battery-powered tankless dive system, was launched in Q3-2019, and continues to be highly popular in the diving and snorkeling market. The Nomad, which reaches down to a maximum of 30 feet, is the second system offered in BLU3’s line of battery-powered products.

“We knew there was a market fora deeper version of our Nemo dive system , and we are very happy with the worldwide product acceptance.” Says Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3, Inc. “It took roughly 13 months to ship 1,000 Nemos, but with the brand recognition and marketing reach that BLU3 has built over the last 2 years, we were able to reach our 1000th Nomad in only 9 months. It is exciting to see our past research and development efforts shine as we now receive many incredibly positive customer reviews.”

As BLU3 continues to develop as a brand, it will continue to innovate and expand their product line. Brownie’s Marine Group aims to offer consumers the full vertical integration of an unforgettable diving experience. All of the brands continue to innovate and look to create products that are exciting for the end user as well as environmentally friendly.

Chris Constable, CEO, states, “BLU3 continues to grow their brand and grow as a company, and we are excited for the future of the BLU3 team. With our current efforts to develop a worldwide BLU3 guided tour model, we believe we can exponentially grow brand exposure and product sales at BLU3 as more people have an opportunity to try the products.”

About Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has five subsidiaries focused on various sub-sectors of our industry, including Brownie’s Third Lung, Inc. in Surface Supplied Air, BLU3, Inc. in Ultra-Portable Tankless Dive Systems, LW Americas in High Pressure Gas Systems and Submersible Systems, Inc. in Redundant Air Tank Systems, and Live Blue, Inc. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries do business under their respective trade names on both a wholesale and retail basis from our headquarters and manufacturing facility in Pompano Beach, Florida, and a manufacturing facility in Huntington Beach, California.

