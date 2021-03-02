Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.    BWMG

BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.

(BWMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon's Most Wished for Diving Packages

03/02/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pompano Beach, Florida, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that the Nemo, it’s portable battery operated surface supplied air dive system, manufactured and sold by it’s wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. has reached number one on Amazon’s most wished for diving packages.

Blake Carmichael, CEO of BLU3 states “We have seen a steady climb in our exposure with Amazon, and are very happy to have reached the most wished for dive package as of the last February, 2021 update. We continue to build brand awareness through all of our channels, an are excited to increase the BLU3 family of products with the introduction of our next gen product, Nomad, in 2021.”

“BLU3’s products are disrupters to an industry that has seen exploring the depths in only one way for a very long time. Blake and his team are changing the way that people approach diving and are expanding access to the next atmosphere to a much larger audience by making diving easy and convenient.” Chris Constable, CEO of BWMG stated.

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the industrial and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries: Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981, dba as “Brownie’s Third Lung”; BLU3, Inc.; and Brownie’s High-Pressure Services, Inc., dba LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 29, 2020 and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954)-462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.
01:40pBrownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon's Most Wished for ..
GL
02/16Brownie's Marine Group Announces Appearance of Nemo on Let's Make a Deal
GL
02/16BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2020BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2020BROWNIE MARINE  : Announces BLU3's shipment of its 1,000th Nemo
AQ
2020Brownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3's shipment of its 1,000th Nemo
GL
2020BROWNIE MARINE  : Announces 98.6% Increase in Net Revenues, 3.3% Net Profit Marg..
AQ
2020Brownie's Marine Group Announces 98.6% Increase in Net Revenues, 3.3% Net Pro..
GL
2020BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2020BROWNIE MARINE  : MARINE GROUP, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,97 M - -
Net income 2019 -1,42 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 12,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher H. Constable Chief Executive Officer
Robert Manuel Carmichael Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Charles Frederick Hyatt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWNIE'S MARINE GROUP, INC.93.69%12
POLARIS INC.30.51%7 706
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION21.48%7 203
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.25.88%6 746
BRP INC.13.81%6 646
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.3.94%6 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ