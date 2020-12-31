Browns Investments : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed out 2020 at a near five-year high, helped by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks, with the benchmark stock index gaining 10.5% for the year in its best performance since 2014.

* The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.39% at 6,774.22 on Thursday, its highest closing level since early Jan. 2016.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 187.07 million from 146.28 million on Wednesday.

* Browns Investments Plc and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 110.5 million rupees ($597,297.30) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:57 GMT, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.04% this year.

* Equity market turnover was about 3 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)