MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Colombo Stock Exchange  >  Browns Investments PLC

BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC

(BIL.N0000)
News 
All News

Browns Investments : Sri Lankan shares end 2020 near five-year high, post best year since 2014

12/31/2020 | 07:11am EST
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed out 2020 at a near five-year high, helped by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks, with the benchmark stock index gaining 10.5% for the year in its best performance since 2014.

* The CSE All Share Index ended up 0.39% at 6,774.22 on Thursday, its highest closing level since early Jan. 2016.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 187.07 million from 146.28 million on Wednesday.

* Browns Investments Plc and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 4.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 110.5 million rupees ($597,297.30) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:57 GMT, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.04% this year.

* Equity market turnover was about 3 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2020
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC 2.50% 4.1 End-of-day quote.-18.00%
CEYLON COLD STORES PLC 0.61% 690 End-of-day quote.-13.21%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 557 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2020 9 029 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net Debt 2020 27 724 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58 916 M 315 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 6,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Panduka Weerasinghe Chief Executive Officer
Ishara Chinthaka Nanayakkara Executive Chairman
Stefan Furkhan Independent Non-Executive Director
Don Soshan Kamantha Amarasekera Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Waduthantri Dharshan Kapila Jayawardena Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROWNS INVESTMENTS PLC-18.00%315
CORTEVA, INC.30.04%28 638
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-35.29%17 709
QL RESOURCES10.33%3 608
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.90%2 191
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED3.25%1 406
