Browns Investments : Sri Lankan shares end at record high, post best weekly gain in 7 months

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high
on Friday and posted their best week in seven months, as
consumer stocks gained.
* The CSE All-Share index, which rose as much as
1.78% during the session, gave up most gains to close 0.12%
higher at 8,931.33 points.
* COVID-19 cases rose by 4,602 in the last 24 hours, taking
the total to 412,370, even as the island-nation remains under a
lockdown. The country on Friday also extended its lockdown,
which was to end on Aug. 30, to Sept. 6.
* Meanwhile, S&P Global cut Sri Lanka's CCC+ sovereign
rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, warning
the government may find it increasingly difficult to finance
itself over the next 12 months.
* The benchmark index has risen 8.4% for the week, the most
since the week ending Jan. 22.
* Sri Lankan shares, which have gained 31.84% so far this
year, have been the best performers in Asia, according to
Refinitiv Eikon data.
* Conglomerate Browns Investments Plc was the top
boost to the index on Friday, gaining 24.7%.
* Sri Lanka reported 209 fatalities https://hpb.health.gov.lk/covid19-dashboard
due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll
to 8,157.
* Data https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/region/sri-lanka from
Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated
28.08% of its population so far.
* Thirty-two stocks hit fresh highs, while 26 hit new lows
on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
