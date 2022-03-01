BRP : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K 03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST Send by mail :

"We had an excellent close to an outstanding year for BRP Group, as we more than doubled our quarterly revenue year-over year to $159.2 million, driven by our recent Partnerships, our 'MGA of the Future' platform and another quarter of strong organic growth, as highlighted by double-digit organic growth for across all four operating groups in the fourth quarter," said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. "Along with our rapid top-line growth, we were very active in completing six new Partnerships (including three Top 100 U.S. brokers) while maintaining a robust pipeline of additional opportunities. We are thrilled with our performance in 2021, having firmly established BRP Group as the premier destination for our industry's top talent and independent brokers, remaining well-positioned to continue delivering sustainable growth and creating stakeholder value in 2022 and beyond." LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $138.3 million and there was $846.6 million of long-term debt principal amount outstanding. The Company had outstanding borrowing capacity of $440.0 million under its revolving credit facility. FULL YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS •Revenue increased 135% year-over-year to $567.3 million •Pro Forma Revenue(1) grew 69% year-over-year to $719.3 million •Organic Revenue Growth(2) was 22% year-over-year •"MGA of the Future" revenue grew organically 47% to $85.5 million •GAAP net loss of $58.1 million and GAAP loss per share of $0.64 •Adjusted Net Income(3) grew 141% to $80.6 million, or $0.80(3) per fully diluted share •Adjusted EBITDA(4) grew 157% to $112.9 million •Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) of 20% •Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA(5) of $175.0 million and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin(5) of 24% •Closed 16 Partner acquisitions during 2021 that generated total revenue(6) of approximately $206.2 million for the 12-month period pre-acquisition WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION BRP Group will host a webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results today at 5:00 PM ET. A live webcast and a slide presentation of the conference call will be available on BRP Group's investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call. 2



ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 900,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. FOOTNOTES (1)Pro Forma Revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation of Pro Forma Revenue to commissions and fees, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. (2) Organic Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $70.4 million, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from Partnerships that have reached the 12-month owned mark during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Organic Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $241.0 million, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from Partnerships that have reached the 12-month owned mark during the year ended December 31, 2021. Organic Revenue is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliation of Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth to commissions and fees, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. (3) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net loss attributable to BRP Group,. and reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to diluted loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. (4) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. (5)Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. (6)Represents the aggregate revenues of Partners acquired during the relevant period presented, for the most recent trailing 12-month period prior to acquisition by the Company, in each case, at the time the due diligence was concluded based on a quality of earnings review and not an audit. NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. 3



Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

4



BRP GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Commissions and fees $ 159,200 $ 69,649 $ 567,290 $ 240,919 Operating expenses: Commissions, employee compensation and benefits 121,529 51,834 400,050 174,114 Other operating expenses 37,782 17,483 102,162 48,060 Amortization expense 14,845 5,807 48,720 19,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 22,033 7,819 45,196 20,516 Depreciation expense 868 466 2,788 1,129 Total operating expenses 197,057 83,409 598,916 262,857 Operating loss (37,857) (13,760) (31,626) (21,938) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (8,468) (5,303) (26,899) (7,857) Other income (expense), net 1,959 (72) 424 (95) Total other expense (6,509) (5,375) (26,475) (7,952) Loss before income taxes (44,366) (19,135) (58,101) (29,890) Income tax expense (benefit) 19 (17) 19 (5) Net loss (44,385) (19,118) (58,120) (29,885) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (21,738) (8,810) (27,474) (14,189) Net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc. $ (22,647) $ (10,308) $ (30,646) $ (15,696) Comprehensive loss $ (44,385) $ (19,118) $ (58,120) $ (29,885) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (21,738) (8,810) (27,474) (14,189) Comprehensive loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc. (22,647) (10,308) (30,646) (15,696) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.41) $ (0.29) $ (0.64) $ (0.58) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 54,874,756 35,527,936 47,587,866 27,175,705

5



BRP GROUP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,292 $ 108,462 Restricted cash 89,445 33,560 Premiums, commissions and fees receivable, net 340,837 155,501 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,151 4,447 Due from related parties 1,668 19 Total current assets 578,393 301,989 Property and equipment, net 17,474 11,019 Right-of-use assets 81,646 - Other assets 25,586 11,084 Intangible assets, net 944,467 554,320 Goodwill 1,228,741 651,502 Total assets $ 2,876,307 $ 1,529,914 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Premiums payable to insurance companies $ 310,045 $ 135,576 Producer commissions payable 41,833 24,260 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 92,223 51,490 Related party notes payable 61,500 - Current portion of contingent earnout liabilities 35,088 6,094 Total current liabilities 540,689 217,420 Revolving line of credit 35,000 - Long-term debt, less current portion 814,614 381,382 Contingent earnout liabilities, less current portion 223,501 158,725 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 71,357 - Other liabilities 3,590 2,419 Total liabilities 1,688,751 759,946 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 269 98 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 58,602,859 and 44,953,166 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 586 450 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 56,338,051 and 49,828,383 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 663,002 392,139 Accumulated deficit (54,992) (24,346) Stockholder notes receivable (219) (465) Total stockholders' equity attributable to BRP Group, Inc. 608,383 367,783 Noncontrolling interest 578,904 402,087 Total stockholders' equity 1,187,287 769,870 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 2,876,307 $ 1,529,914 6



BRP GROUP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (58,120) $ (29,885) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,508 20,167 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 45,196 20,516 Share-based compensation expense 19,193 7,744 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,506 1,002 Payment of contingent earnout consideration in excess of purchase price accrual (4,825) (1,727) Other fair value adjustments 311 67 Change in fair value of interest rate caps 123 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Premiums, commissions and fees receivable, net (64,501) (6,828) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,032) (1,611) Due to/from related parties (1,649) 24 Right-of-use assets (81,646) - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,188 27,348 Operating lease liabilities 83,877 - Net cash provided by operating activities 40,129 36,817 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash consideration paid for business combinations, net of cash received (668,033) (669,236) Capital expenditures (5,321) (5,469) Investment in business venture (1,907) (1,250) Cash consideration paid for asset acquisitions, net of cash received (3,212) (1,854) Net cash used in investing activities (678,473) (677,809) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts 269,375 451,574 Purchase of LLC Units from shareholders - (78,274) Payment of offering costs (1,054) (1,868) Payment of contingent and guaranteed earnout consideration (7,723) (1,192) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 420,210 385,637 Repayments of revolving line of credit (385,210) (325,000) Proceeds from long-term debt 441,430 286,331 Repayments of long-term debt (5,630) (1,000) Payments of debt issuance and debt extinguishment costs (1,124) (4,507) Proceeds received from repayment of stockholder/member notes receivable 246 223 Purchase of interest rate caps (6,461) - Other financing activity - 19 Net cash provided by financing activities 724,059 711,943 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 85,715 70,951 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 142,022 71,071 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 227,737 $ 142,022 7





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS"), Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered substitutes for GAAP measures, including commissions and fees (for Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth and Pro Forma Revenue), net income (loss) (for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin), net income (loss) attributable to BRP Group, Inc. (for Adjusted Net Income) or diluted earnings (loss) per share (for Adjusted Diluted EPS), which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for commissions and fees, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to BRP Group, Inc. or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may define or calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, and accordingly these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, depreciation, amortization and change in fair value of contingent consideration. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs, including those related to raising capital. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by commissions and fees. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have important limitations as analytical tools. For example, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: •do not reflect any cash capital expenditure requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; •do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; •do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations; •do not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; 8



•do not reflect share-based compensation expense and other non-cash charges; and •exclude certain tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. We calculate Organic Revenue Growth based on commissions and fees for the relevant period by excluding the first twelve months of commissions and fees generated from new Partners. Organic Revenue Growth is the change in Organic Revenue period-to-period, with prior period results adjusted for Organic Revenues that were excluded in the prior period because the relevant Partners had not yet reached the twelve-month owned mark, but which have reached the twelve-month owned mark in the current period. For example, revenues from a Partner acquired on June 1, 2020 are excluded from Organic Revenue for 2020. However, after June 1, 2021, results from June 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 for such Partners are compared to results from June 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 for purposes of calculating Organic Revenue Growth in 2021. Organic Revenue Growth is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth are appropriate measures of operating performance as they allow investors to measure, analyze and compare growth in a meaningful and consistent manner. Adjusted Net Income is presented for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Diluted EPS. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) attributable to BRP Group, Inc. adjusted for depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs that, in the opinion of management, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results, and the related tax effect of those adjustments. Adjusted Diluted EPS measures our per share earnings excluding certain expenses as discussed above and assuming all shares of Class B common stock were exchanged for Class A common stock. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted dilutive weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per share operating performance across reporting periods. Pro Forma Revenue reflects GAAP revenue (commissions and fees), plus revenue from Partnerships in the unowned periods. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA takes into account Adjusted EBITDA from Partnerships in the unowned periods and eliminates the effects of financing, depreciation and amortization. We define Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as pro forma net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs, including those related to raising capital. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA divided by Pro Forma Revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level. 9



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Commissions and fees $ 159,200 $ 69,649 $ 567,290 $ 240,919 Net loss $ (44,385) $ (19,118) $ (58,120) $ (29,885) Adjustments to net loss: Amortization expense 14,845 5,807 48,720 19,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 22,033 7,819 45,196 20,516 Interest expense, net 8,468 5,303 26,899 7,857 Share-based compensation 7,272 2,387 19,193 7,744 Transaction-related Partnership expenses 7,956 7,079 19,182 13,851 Depreciation expense 868 466 2,788 1,129 Severance 390 - 871 89 Change in fair value of interest rate caps (1,036) - 123 - Income tax provision 19 (17) 19 (5) Capital related expenses - 87 - 1,087 Other 3,816 802 8,038 2,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,246 $ 10,615 $ 112,909 $ 43,956 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13 % 15 % 20 % 18 % Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth The following table reconciles Organic Revenue to commissions and fees, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Organic Revenue: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Commissions and fees $ 159,200 $ 69,649 $ 567,290 $ 240,919 Partnership commissions and fees (1) (75,888) (26,682) (272,272) (81,250) Organic Revenue (2) $ 83,312 $ 42,967 $ 295,018 $ 159,669 Organic Revenue Growth (2) $ 12,904 $ 6,387 $ 54,004 $ 21,780 Organic Revenue Growth % (2) 18 % 17 % 22 % 16 % __________ (1) Includes the first twelve months of such commissions and fees generated from newly acquired Partners. For the year ended December 31, 2021, amount is reduced by approximately $830,000 for the timing of certain cash receipts that were fully constrained under ASC Topic 606 in the post-partnership period for our partnership with Agency RM, which closed February 1, 2020. (2) Organic Revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 used to calculate Organic Revenue Growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $70.4 million and $241.0 million, respectively, which is adjusted to reflect revenues from Partnerships that reached the twelve-month owned mark during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. 10



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income to net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc. and reconciles Adjusted Diluted EPS to diluted net loss per share attributable to BRP Group, Inc. Class A common stock: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc. $ (22,647) $ (10,308) $ (30,646) $ (15,696) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (21,738) (8,810) (27,474) (14,189) Amortization expense 14,845 5,807 48,720 19,038 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 22,033 7,819 45,196 20,516 Share-based compensation 7,272 2,387 19,193 7,744 Transaction-related Partnership expenses 7,956 7,079 19,182 13,851 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,205 618 3,506 1,002 Depreciation 868 466 2,788 1,129 Severance 390 - 871 89 Change in fair value of interest rate caps (1,036) - 123 - Capital related expenses - 87 - 1,087 Other 3,816 802 8,038 2,535 Adjusted pre-tax income 12,964 5,947 89,497 37,106 Adjusted income taxes (1) 1,283 589 8,860 3,673 Adjusted Net Income $ 11,681 $ 5,358 $ 80,637 $ 33,433 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 54,875 35,528 47,588 27,176 Dilutive effect of unvested restricted shares of Class A common stock 2,710 832 1,982 571 Exchange of Class B shares (2) 55,638 46,280 51,811 45,147 Adjusted dilutive weighted-average shares outstanding 113,223 82,640 101,381 72,894 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.80 $ 0.46 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.41) $ (0.29) $ (0.64) $ (0.58) Effect of exchange of Class B shares and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests per share 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.17 Other adjustments to net loss per share 0.50 0.30 1.46 0.92 Adjusted income taxes per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.09) (0.05) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.80 $ 0.46 ___________ (1) Represents corporate income taxes at assumed effective tax rate of 9.9% applied to adjusted pre-tax income. (2) Assumes the full exchange of Class B shares for Class A common stock pursuant to the Amended LLC Agreement. 11



Pro Forma Revenue The following table reconciles Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Revenue Growth to commissions and fees, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Pro Forma Revenue: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Commissions and fees $ 159,200 $ 69,649 $ 567,290 $ 240,919 Revenue for Partnerships in the unowned period(1) 10,773 24,757 152,030 185,330 Pro Forma Revenue $ 169,973 $ 94,406 $ 719,320 $ 426,249 Pro Forma Revenue Growth $ 75,567 $ 57,845 $ 293,071 $ 273,639 Pro Forma Revenue Growth % 80 % 158 % 69 % 179 % ___________ (1) The adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 reflect commissions and fees revenue for Wood Guttman & Bogart Insurance Brokers, Construction Risk Partners, LLC, Brush Creek, LLC and Arcana Insurance Services, LP as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2021. The adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 reflect commissions and fees revenue for Insgroup, Inc., Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., Westward Insurance Services, Inc., Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. and Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2020. The adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflect commissions and fees revenue for LeaseTrack Services LLC/Effective Coverage LLC, Riley Financial, Inc., Tim Altman, Inc., Seniors' Insurance Services of Washington, Inc., Mid-Continent Companies, Ltd., RogersGray Inc., EBSME, LLC, FounderShield LLC, The Capital Group, LLC, River Oak Risk, LLC, White Hill Plaza, Inc., Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc, Wood Guttman & Bogart Insurance Brokers, Construction Risk Partners, LLC, Brush Creek, LLC and Arcana Insurance Services, LP as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2021. The adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect commissions and fees revenue for AgencyRM LLC, VibrantUSA Inc., Insurance Risk Partners, LLC, Southern Protective Group, LLC, Pendulum, LLC, Rosenthal Bros., Inc., Trinity Benefit Advisors, Inc./Russ Blakely & Associates, LLC, Fletcher Financial Group, Inc., Medicare Insurance Advisors, Inc., Insgroup, Inc., Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., Westward Insurance Services, Inc., Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. and Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2020. This unaudited pro forma information should not be relied upon as being indicative of the historical results that would have been obtained if the acquisitions had occurred on that date, nor the results that may be obtained in the future.

12



Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin The following table reconciles Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin: For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pro forma revenue $ 169,973 $ 94,406 $ 719,320 $ 426,249 Net loss (44,385) (19,118) (58,120) (29,885) Net income for Partnerships in the unowned period(1) 5,421 4,005 29,078 25,205 Pro forma net loss (38,964) (15,113) (29,042) (4,680) Adjustments to pro forma net loss: Amortization expense 16,451 10,439 68,805 43,965 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 22,033 7,819 45,196 20,516 Interest expense, net 9,333 5,586 39,852 22,290 Share-based compensation 7,272 2,387 19,193 7,744 Transaction-related Partnership expenses 7,956 7,079 19,182 13,851 Depreciation expense 868 746 2,788 2,474 Severance related to Partnership activity 390 - 871 89 Change in fair value of interest rate caps (1,036) - 123 - Income tax provision 19 (17) 19 (5) Capital related expenses - 87 - 1,087 Other 3,816 802 8,038 2,535 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,138 $ 19,815 $ 175,025 $ 109,866 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17 % 21 % 24 % 26 % ___________ (1) The adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 reflect net income (loss) for Wood Guttman & Bogart Insurance Brokers, Construction Risk Partners, LLC, Brush Creek, LLC and Arcana Insurance Services, LP as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2021. The adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2020 reflect net income (loss) for Insgroup, Inc., Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., Westward Insurance Services, Inc., Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. and Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2020. The adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflect net income (loss) for LeaseTrack Services LLC/Effective Coverage LLC, Riley Financial, Inc., Tim Altman, Inc., Seniors' Insurance Services of Washington, Inc., Mid-Continent Companies, Ltd., RogersGray Inc., EBSME, LLC, FounderShield LLC, The Capital Group, LLC, River Oak Risk, LLC, White Hill Plaza, Inc., Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc, Wood Guttman & Bogart Insurance Brokers, Construction Risk Partners, LLC, Brush Creek, LLC and Arcana Insurance Services, LP as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2021. The adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2020 reflect net income (loss) for AgencyRM LLC, VibrantUSA Inc., Insurance Risk Partners, LLC, Southern Protective Group, LLC, Pendulum, LLC, Rosenthal Bros., Inc., Trinity Benefit Advisors, Inc./Russ Blakely & Associates, LLC, Fletcher Financial Group, Inc., Medicare Insurance Advisors, Inc., Insgroup, Inc., Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., Westward Insurance Services, Inc., Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. and Tanner, Ballew & Maloof, Inc. as if the Company had acquired the Partners on January 1, 2020. This unaudited pro forma information should not be relied upon as being indicative of the historical results that would have been obtained if the acquisitions had occurred on that date, nor the results that may be obtained in the future. 13



COMMONLY USED DEFINED TERMS The following terms have the following meanings throughout this press release unless the context indicates or requires otherwise: Amended LLC Agreement Third Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC, as amended ASC Topic 606 Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers Clients Our insureds Colleagues Our employees GAAP Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America Partners Companies that we have acquired, or in the case of asset acquisitions, the producers Partnerships Strategic acquisitions made by the Company 14

