    BRP   US05589G1022

BRP GROUP, INC.

(BRP)
05-30-2023
19.79 USD   -6.56%
BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/10Brp : View Transcript
PU
05/10BRP Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
MT
BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Hale, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:40 am Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1.3 million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 209 M - -
Net income 2023 -51,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 350 M 1 350 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends BRP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,18 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor L. Baldwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford Hale Chief Financial Officer
L. Lowry Baldwin Chairman
Rajasekhar Kalahasthi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Dan Galbraith Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRP GROUP, INC.-15.75%1 350
AON PLC3.51%63 453
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.8.10%43 665
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.63%23 519
BROWN & BROWN, INC.10.36%17 833
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.23.11%6 155
