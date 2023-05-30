BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Hale, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:40 am Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com. A replay will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1.3 million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

