  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  BRP Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRP   US05589G1022

BRP GROUP, INC.

(BRP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

BRP Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

01/19/2022 | 04:18pm EST
BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.


Analyst Recommendations on BRP GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 549 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -77,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 726 M 1 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float -
Chart BRP GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
BRP Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,31 $
Average target price 41,63 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor L. Baldwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford Hale Chief Financial Officer
L. Lowry Baldwin Chairman
Jo Cooey Executive Director-Technology
Rajasekhar Kalahasthi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRP GROUP, INC.-16.06%1 726
AON PLC-9.28%60 080
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-7.05%32 248
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.35%28 306
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-6.15%18 629
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-2.10%3 595