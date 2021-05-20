BRP : Trinity Advisors (a Baldwin Risk Partner) launches Commercial Risk Management Practice in Tennessee market

Knoxville, TN - (May 20, 2021) - Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ('BRP Group') (NASDAQ: BRP) and doing business as Trinity Advisors ('Trinity Advisors'), announced today the launch of a Commercial Risk Management practice in TBA's Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN markets under the name of Trinity Advisors.

Trinity Advisors has built a reputation as a leader in employee benefits over the last 20 years. Their recent partnership with BRP Group in 2020 paved the way for additional expansion into the commercial insurance space.

'We are proud to have grown into one of the leading employee benefits advisory firms in our region and are thrilled to now offer holistic solutions to our clients,' said Chris Poynter, Trinity Advisors Managing Partner. 'One of the driving reasons we partnered with BRP Group was the opportunity to enhance the relationships with our clients and create a 360o view of their risk profile by bringing best-in-class Commercial Risk Advisory Services.'

Trinity Advisors, headquartered in Knoxville, welcomes Jackson Vaughan to their team as a Managing Advisor. He will leverage his industry expertise and knowledge to provide commercial insurance solutions to clients.

'We are very excited that we were able to attract an advisor with Jackson's professional acumen and his holistic approach to the commercial risk planning process. His addition to our team will be very advantageous to our client base,' added Poynter.

'Trinity Advisors presented the opportunity to join an established local advisory firm and launch a new business division backed with the technical platform of a national firm,' said Vaughan. 'The Trinity Advisors team is comprised of experienced, welcoming colleagues with industry-leading service, technology, and support. This is the experience I want to deliver to my clients - expertise, efficiency, and effectiveness.'

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

