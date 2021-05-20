Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BRP Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRP   US05589G1022

BRP GROUP, INC.

(BRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRP : Trinity Advisors (a Baldwin Risk Partner) launches Commercial Risk Management Practice in Tennessee market

05/20/2021 | 11:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Knoxville, TN - (May 20, 2021) - Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ('BRP Group') (NASDAQ: BRP) and doing business as Trinity Advisors ('Trinity Advisors'), announced today the launch of a Commercial Risk Management practice in TBA's Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN markets under the name of Trinity Advisors.

Trinity Advisors has built a reputation as a leader in employee benefits over the last 20 years. Their recent partnership with BRP Group in 2020 paved the way for additional expansion into the commercial insurance space.

'We are proud to have grown into one of the leading employee benefits advisory firms in our region and are thrilled to now offer holistic solutions to our clients,' said Chris Poynter, Trinity Advisors Managing Partner. 'One of the driving reasons we partnered with BRP Group was the opportunity to enhance the relationships with our clients and create a 360o view of their risk profile by bringing best-in-class Commercial Risk Advisory Services.'

Trinity Advisors, headquartered in Knoxville, welcomes Jackson Vaughan to their team as a Managing Advisor. He will leverage his industry expertise and knowledge to provide commercial insurance solutions to clients.

'We are very excited that we were able to attract an advisor with Jackson's professional acumen and his holistic approach to the commercial risk planning process. His addition to our team will be very advantageous to our client base,' added Poynter.

'Trinity Advisors presented the opportunity to join an established local advisory firm and launch a new business division backed with the technical platform of a national firm,' said Vaughan. 'The Trinity Advisors team is comprised of experienced, welcoming colleagues with industry-leading service, technology, and support. This is the experience I want to deliver to my clients - expertise, efficiency, and effectiveness.'

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as 'may', 'might', 'will', 'should', 'expects', 'plans', 'anticipates', 'believes', 'estimates', 'predicts', 'projects', 'potential', 'outlook' or 'continue', or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption 'Risk Factors' in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those factors relevant to BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Rachel DeAngelo | 813.387.6842
rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com

Disclaimer

BRP Group Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 03:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRP GROUP, INC.
05/20BRP  : Trinity Advisors (a Baldwin Risk Partner) launches Commercial Risk Manage..
PU
05/13BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services ..
GL
05/12BRP  : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
05/10BRP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
05/10BRP GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10BRP  : Earnings Flash (BRP) BALDWIN RISK PARTNERS Reports Q1 EPS $0.44, vs. Stre..
MT
05/10BRP Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05/06BRP  : Performance-based restricted stock unit award agreement
PU
05/06BRP GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes Bonnie Bishop as Executive Director of Investor Rela..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 521 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,66 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 771x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 138 M 1 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart BRP GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
BRP Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRP GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,00 $
Last Close Price 24,43 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Trevor L. Baldwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford Hale Chief Financial Officer
L. Lowry Baldwin Chairman
Jo Cooey Executive Director-Technology
Dan Galbraith Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRP GROUP, INC.-18.49%1 145
AON PLC20.53%56 907
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY25.43%33 774
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.18.54%29 985
BROWN & BROWN, INC.9.72%14 662
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-1.75%2 615