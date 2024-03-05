Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), is now offering comprehensive multifamily-focused insurance solutions in Canada, including both its renters and tenant legal liability products, marking the first time MSI is writing business outside the United States.

Leveraging a best-in-class technology platform, MSI provides simplified and streamlined rental insurance solutions, insuring more than one million residential rental units in the United States.

“This is a significant milestone for MSI as we expand our operations internationally,” said Adam Falkauff, President, Multifamily Group at MSI. “With deep expertise in the residential rental market and a proven model in the United States, MSI is well positioned to meet the needs of the growing renters insurance market in Canada and provide useful solutions for consumers and property managers in this marketplace.”

MSI is collaborating with Summit Commercial Solutions, Inc. ("Summit") to gain entry to the residential rental market in Canada.

“We are excited for this opportunity with MSI,” said Josh Pillsbury, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Summit. “The demand for a more comprehensive, technology-focused, renters insurance solutions has become increasingly necessary in the Canadian residential rental market. We look forward to being at the forefront of this venture.”

Summit is a full-service Canadian commercial property & casualty insurance brokerage, serving more than 90% of Canada’s English-speaking population.

“The consolidation of rental property management and ownership in the Canadian market, coupled with a lack of robust renters insurance solutions, has led to increased demand for a solution like the one provided by MSI,” said Falkauff. “Summit’s and MSI’s collaboration is the right approach to quickly provide and scale a solution to meet this consumer need in Canada.”

ABOUT MILLENNIAL SPECIALTY INSURANCE, LLC

Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC is one of the largest non carrier-affiliated Managing General Agencies (MGAs) in the United States. Combining expert underwriting with industry-leading technology, MSI creates a superior insurance experience for carriers, distribution partners, and customers. MSI collaborates with insurance carriers to design and distribute products through agents, brokers, and technology partners. Founded in 2015, MSI has grown to offer a wide range of insurance products across commercial, specialty and personal lines. In 2019, MSI joined BRP Group, Inc. as an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.msimga.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. BRP Group represents over two million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

ABOUT SUMMIT COMMERCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Summit Commercial Solutions, Inc. is a national property & casualty insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Founded in 2022 by Davis Gilbert and Josh Pillsbury, Summit is one of Canada’s fastest growing retail brokerages, and is supported by several of North America’s longest standing and insurance-focused venture capital firms. Summit believes Canadian consumers and businesses deserve a better insurance experience and is a broker built for the future. For more information, please visit www.summitcover.ca.

