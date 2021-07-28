BRP : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID (Form 6-K)

BRP ANNOUNCES COMPLETION

OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

Valcourt, Quebec, July 28, 2021 -BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) today announced that it has taken up and paid for 3,381,642 subordinate voting shares ('Shares') at a price of $103.50 per Share under BRP's substantial issuer bid ('SIB') to purchase for cancellation a number of its Shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

The Shares purchased represent an aggregate purchase price of approximately $350 million and represented 4% of the total number of BRP's issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares as of July 27, 2021. After giving effect to the SIB, BRP will have 37,716,787 Shares and 42,954,979 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

A total of 2,444,950 Shares were taken up and purchased pursuant to auction tenders at or below the purchase price and purchase price tenders. Since the SIB was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the purchase price and purchase price tenders had approximately 83% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by BRP (other than 'odd lot' tenders, which were not subject to proration). 936,692 Shares were taken up and purchased pursuant to proportionate tenders.

Beaudier Inc. and 4338618 Canada Inc. made proportionate tenders under the SIB in order to maintain their proportionate equity ownership interests in BRP. Upon completion of the SIB, they will respectively hold 13,407,688 and 8,937,848 multiple voting shares, representing approximately 27.23% and 18.15% of the voting power attached to all of the issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares, and 16.62% and 11.08% of BRP's issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares.

Any Shares or multiple voting shares not purchased, including such Shares not purchased as a result of proration or Shares tendered pursuant to auction tenders at prices higher than the purchase price or invalidly tendered will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable by the depositary.

Payment and settlement of the purchased Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. on or about August 3, 2021 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law.

Pursuant to the SIB, a deemed dividend in the amount of $99.35 per Share was triggered on the repurchase of each Share. The totality of the dividend deemed to have been paid by BRP to Canadian resident persons is designated as an 'eligible dividend' for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

The full details of the SIB are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated June 18, 2021, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov