BRP : ANNOUNCES THE RENEWAL OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID - Form 6-K

BRP ANNOUNCES THE RENEWAL

OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Valcourt, Quebec, December 1, 2021- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) announces today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 3,787,945 subordinate voting shares over the twelve-month period commencing on December 3, 2021 and ending no later than December 2, 2022, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 37,879,457 subordinate voting shares as at November 29, 2021. As at November 29, 2021, 39,049,636 subordinate voting shares were issued and outstanding.

The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, including pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers and private agreements under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority.

Under TSX rules, BRP will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 59,716 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume, as calculated per the TSX rules for the most recently completed six calendar months. In addition, BRP may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of subordinate voting shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of BRP, in accordance with TSX rules. The subordinate voting shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

The price to be paid by BRP for any subordinate voting share will be the market price at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees. In the event that BRP purchases subordinate voting shares by pre-arranged crosses, exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the subordinate voting shares may be, and will be in the case of purchases by private agreements, at a discount to the market price of the subordinate voting shares at the time of the acquisition.

In connection with this NCIB, BRP has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the "APP") with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB at times when BRP would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the APP, before entering into a blackout period, BRP may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the APP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by BRP prior to the blackout period in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and the terms of the APP. The APP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective January 24, 2022. Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, subordinate voting shares will be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All repurchases made under the APP will be included in computing the number of subordinate voting shares purchased under the NCIB.

Under the NCIB that expired on November 30, 2021, BRP purchased 4,278,028 subordinate voting shares at a volume weighted average price of $93.65. Purchases were effected through the facilities of the TSX and at such times and in such numbers as determined by BRP in accordance with the policies and rules of the TSX. Purchases were also made through alternative eligible trading systems. Between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021, BRP was allowed to purchase a total of 4,278,028 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 42,780,280 subordinate voting shares as at November 23, 2020.