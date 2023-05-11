BRP : DESIGN EXCELLENCE ONCE AGAIN REWARDED AT THE PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT AWARDS

The Lynx Shredder, Manitou Cruise, Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS and Sea-Doo Explorer are all

Red Dot 2023 winners in the Product Design category.



Valcourt, Quebec,May 11,2023 - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) is kicking off the year on a high note as it sees its design and innovation expertise recognized with four new Red Dot Awards. These awards are the latest in BRP's impressive collection of over 160 international honours received in design and innovation. The Lynx Shredder, Manitou Cruise, Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS and Sea-Doo Explorer models stood out as symbols of BRP's know-how and culture of innovation by attracting the jury's attention this year.

"Each day, the BRP design and innovation team in Canada, Europe and the United States uses its creativity, expertise and unique vision to design products that change the paradigms of our industry and redefine the future of mobility. We strive to constantly provide increasingly innovative solutions for the current and future needs of our consumers to provide them with unparalleled experiences," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP.

All about our award-winning products

Lynx Shredder

Inspired by the Finnish word "sisu", the Lynx Shredder's rugged yet lightweight DNA pays homage to Scandinavian design. With no equivalent word in English, "sisu" is an action-oriented mindset that refers to stoic determination, hardiness, courage, willpower and resilience. With this philosophy in mind, the design team was challenged to deliver a minimalist, lighter machine while offering the precision and control required for playing in deep snow.

Manitou Cruise

The new Manitou Cruise models bring a paradigm shift by redefining decades of pontoon design codes. Almost entirely made of recyclable materials, it stands out with a bold and innovative design that combines modernity, luxury and functionality. The result of close collaboration between the engineering, research and development, and design and innovation teams, many of the Manitou Cruise's strengths are made possible by the Rotax S outboard engine. The Rotax S, with stealth technology, not only gives consumers greater peace of mind because of its hidden position under the boat, but also transforms the design of the Manitou Cruise by maximizing usable space on board and reducing noise and vibration. Spacious and comfortable, the Manitou Cruise features folding seats and three-in-one bench seating for a customizable layout.

Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS

Already considered a benchmark by industry experts, the Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS is the ultimate evolution of a trail snowmobile, at the pinnacle of high performance that allows seasoned riders to experience adventures that are both unforgettable and responsible. Visibility has been greatly improved for safer riding thanks to the signature "two-eye" LED lights. The product is equipped with an industry-first Smart-Shox suspension that instantly analyzes the terrain and adjusts to provide ideal suspension response for maximum comfort and stability.

Sea-Doo Explorer

The Sea-Doo Explorer is the first watercraft designed specifically for people seeking adventure and discovery on the water. The design team focused on ergonomics, protection from the elements, storage and efficiency on board. The removable windshield, an industry first, and the bumper add a touch of originality to the boat's traditional look and functionality. With the padded seat, knee pads and adjustable handlebars, adventurers who relish long expeditions will enjoy unparalleled comfort and a pleasant ride in a variety of positions. Storage space has also been optimized for better functionality, and the windshield has been designed to protect from water projection towards the driver, while allowing for extended usage during colder days.

The Red Dot Awards is one of the world's largest design competitions, focused on design quality and innovation. The laureates of these awards are cutting-edge products that set trends and pave the way for the future. Red Dot's panel of approximately 40 experts carefully evaluates each product to choose those that merit the distinction.

Over the years, BRP's expertise, as well as its investments in design and innovation as a driver for growth, have been recognized with 51 Red Dot Awards.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.www.brp.com

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

