PDF Version 282.4 KB

Valcourt, Quebec, June 18, 2024 - BRP inc. (TSX : DOO; NASDAQ : DOOO), a global leader in powersports and marine products, is awarded five Red Dot Design Awards.The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions and is established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Five BRP products were recognized by the Red Dot jury: the Advex snowmobile helmet, the Lynx Adventure Electric snowmobile, the Can-Am Outlander Pro and Can-Am Maverick R off-road vehicles, and the Sea-Doo Spark personal watercraft. The Sea-Doo Spark was also awarded an iF Design Award, which stands as one of the most prestigious in the world with over 10,000 submissions from around 70 countries.

More on BRP's Award-Winning Products

"Recognitions like these highlight BRP's commitment to innovate relentlessly and push the boundaries of design to offer the best and most transformative experiences to our riding and boating communities," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "We are incredibly proud to see the work of our talented and dedicated teams recognized once more by our peers in the design and innovation communities."

Advex Helmet

The Advex helmet is designed for comfort and functionality. Its advanced safety features and innovative communications system has created a design that allows trail riders to have a seamless experience and feel the synergy with their vehicle, gear and accessories. Adventurers can enjoy long days on the trail with a lighter helmet with a flexible face fitting ergonomic barrier, including cutting-edge humidity management for greater visibility and comfort. The contemporary design also offers an immersive and wide field of view. The Vibe communication system is fully integrated, allowing riders to interact with passengers or fellow riders and follow GPS instructions, greatly enhancing the experience and providing an increased sense of safety.

Lynx Adventure Electric

In 2024, Lynx introduced its first electric snowmobile: the Adventure Electric. This model enables an emissions-free winter adventure and offers a unique ride that is inviting for first timers to experience the world of snowmobiling and enjoy winter like never before. Powered by proprietary Rotax E-Power technology, this snowmobile is designed and purpose-built exclusively for Uncharted Society experience outfitters and tour operators, with features, power and range optimized for guided snowmobile excursions of up to 50 km.

Can-Am Outlander Pro

The new Can-Am Outlander Pro redefines what it is to be a true workhorse. Built on a solid foundation, the design teams worked tirelessly to integrate the needs of all riders by optimizing the vehicle for durability, power and most of all, storage flexibility. The Outlander Pro acts as a blank canvas, whereupon riders can integrate as many accessories as their needs require. Every nook and cranny in the vehicle can be used to add or remove accessories with ease, allowing drivers to use the Outlander Pro for the full range of tasks they need to complete in their day, and this, in all conditions and seasons. The powerful Rotax engine makes the vehicle fun to ride and improved ergonomics make the ride more comfortable for those long work days. Removable components make the vehicle easy to maintain, giving drivers a greater sense of confidence and safety when on a job site.

Can-Am Maverick R

Every detail of the new Can-Am Maverick R was thoroughly scrutinized in the design and engineering process to ensure an unmatched rider experience. The result is balance, comfort, quality, practicality and performance. Its cutting edge interior creates an immersive driver-centric experience with precision ergonomics and 10.25in digital touchscreen display for maximum visibility and control. The tall-knuckle suspension design prioritizes rider comfort and performance. The unique aerospace aluminum configuration reduces stress on components, providing superior bump absorption, increased torsional rigidity, improved stability and handling. Beyond performance, its interior was ergonomically designed with creativity and durable aesthetics.

Sea-Doo Spark

The 2024 Sea-Doo Spark is fitted with wider seats, more legroom and optimized inner leg protection compared to the previous models first launched in 2014. The improved maneuverability complemented with the new dynamic features allows riders to challenge themselves to new levels of fun. The design has also incorporated several ergonomic improvements for reboarding such as strategically placed and textured grips. The new Spark has improved cargo solutions with a larger front storage area and a watertight phone compartment for convenience and peace of mind. Moreover, the Spark is built entirely from recyclable materials such as Polytec™ and powered by the low-emission Rotax 900 ACE.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.



www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



For media enquiries:

Stéphanie Giroux

Media Relations

media@brp.com