Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BRP Inc. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 15:35:07 UTC.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|85.25 CAD
|-2.46%
|-6.89%
|-10.09%
|02:57pm
|DA Davidson Trims Price Target on BRP to CA$104 From CA$105, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Jun. 03
|BMO on BRP's First Quarter Result
|MT
Attachments
Disclaimer
BRP Inc. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 15:35:07 UTC.
|DA Davidson Trims Price Target on BRP to CA$104 From CA$105, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|BMO on BRP's First Quarter Result
|MT
|BRP Maintained at Buy at Stifel GMP Following Q1 Results; Price Target Cut to C$106.00
|MT
|BRP Inc. Brief: National Bank Says "Guidance Cut Somewhat Surprising, But We Still See F2025 as the Trough"
|MT
|BRP Inc. Brief: National Bank Keeps Outperform Rating, But Cuts Target To C$109 From $112 On Further Analysis of Q1 FY 2025 Results
|MT
|Update On BRP Q1; National Bank On First Look Leaves Rating, Price Target Unchanged
|MT
|Transcript : BRP Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
|MT
|Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Friday After April Personal Income, US PCE Price Index Rise
|MT
|Transcript : BRP Inc., Q1 2025 Earnings Call, May 31, 2024
|BRP Lowers Fiscal 2025 Outlook as Fewer Shipments Weigh on First-Quarter Results
|MT
|BRP Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 30, 2024
|CI
|Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Ahead of Pending Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Mostly Up
|MT
|BRP Q1 Profit, Revenue Fall Amid Decline in Shipment Volumes; Provides Outlook
|MT
|BRP's Fiscal Q1 Normalized Earnings, Revenue Decline; Fiscal 2025 Guidance Slashed, Shares Fall
|MT
|BRP Brief: FY25 guidance has been updated; Provides Other assumptions for FY25 Guidance
|MT
|BRP Brief: Q1 Revenues C$$2,031.7 Million Vs Forecast $2,013.99 Million and Last Year $2,429.40 Million
|MT
|BRP Brief: Q1 Adjusted EPS C$0.95 Vs Forecast $0.94 and Last Year $2.38
|MT
|National Bank Previews BRP First Quarter Results
|MT
|BRP Confirms Launching Its First Can-Am Electric Motorcycles To Dealers In August
|MT
|BRP Reports Proceeds of C$139.4 Million to Selling Shareholder Following Closing of Bought Deal Secondary Offering
|MT
|BRP Down 3.7% After Hours as its Principal Shareholder Plans a Bought Deal Secondary Offering
|MT
|BRP Brief: BRP and its Principal Shareholder Announcing Bought Deal Secondary Offering
|MT
|BRP Inc: First signs of recession
|National Bank Lifts BRP Target to $112, Maintains Outperform, After Q4 Results
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.73%
|4.79B
|-16.38%
|5.53B
|-17.46%
|5.27B
|-13.94%
|4.64B
|-18.61%
|3.56B
|-7.22%
|2.92B
|+22.28%
|2.73B
|+16.20%
|2.01B
|-16.34%
|1.82B
|+42.93%
|970M