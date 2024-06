BRP Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and marine products. The Company’s segments include Powersports and Marine. The Company’s Powersports segment comprises Year-Round Products, which consists of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles and three-wheeled vehicles; Seasonal Products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft and pontoons, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines which consists of parts, accessories and apparel (PA&A), engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The Company’s Marine segment consists of boats, pontoons, jet boats and outboard engines and related PA&A and other services. Its portfolio of products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems, as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircrafts.

Sector Recreational Products