BRP Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and marine products. The Companyâs segments include Powersports and Marine. The Companyâs Powersports segment comprises Year-Round Products, which consists of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles and three-wheeled vehicles; Seasonal Products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft and pontoons, and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines which consists of parts, accessories and apparel (PA&A), engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The Companyâs Marine segment consists of boats, pontoons, jet boats and outboard engines and related PA&A and other services. Its portfolio of products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems, as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircrafts.

Sector Recreational Products