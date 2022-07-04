BRP : OPENS NORTH AMERICAN MACHINING CENTER IN QUERÉTARO

Querétaro, Mexico, July 4, 2022 - BRP is proud to announce the opening of its North American Machining Center (NAMC) in Querétaro City, Mexico, a new building conveniently located next to the BRP Querétaro plant where Sea-Doo personal watercraft and Rotax engines are assembled. The NAMC will manufacture the main components of the Rotax engines.

Inauguration Ceremony of the BRP North American Machining Center in Querétaro with BRP leaders and special guests of honor

"We are very proud to inaugurate the North American Machining Center which will create over 100 new jobs in the region. The NAMC increases our production capacity for engine components and enables more flexibility in our machining processes. The team is currently focused on final quality control testing of our products and processes and expects to ramp up production soon thereafter," said Mario Gebetshuber, Site Director, BRP Querétaro.

"Mexico has become BRP's most important production hub and plays a key role in meeting the strong, sustained demand for our powersports products. We have recently announced that our future Can-Am electric motorcycles will be produced in Querétaro, and today, we are thrilled to open the new North American Machining Center. These investments are a testimony to BRP's commitment to the region and its talent," added Thomas Uhr, Chief Technology Officer at BRP.

To mark the inauguration of the building, a special event was held earlier today with BRP leaders and special guests of honor, including Íker Jiménez, General Director of Global Economic Impulse, Mauricio Kuri, Governor of Querétaro, and Luis Nava, Mayor of the City of Querétaro.

