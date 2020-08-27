|
BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021
08/27/2020 | 06:13am EDT
|Sales 2021
|
5 238 M
3 983 M
3 983 M
|Net income 2021
|
-76,1 M
-57,9 M
-57,9 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 667 M
1 268 M
1 268 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-169x
|Yield 2021
|0,05%
|Capitalization
|
6 016 M
4 575 M
4 574 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,47x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 600
|Free-Float
|46,2%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BRP INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
|
61,83 CAD
|Last Close Price
|
68,80 CAD
|Spread / Highest target
|
13,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-10,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-49,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BRP INC.
|16.29%
|4 575