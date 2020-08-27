BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021

Financials CAD USD Sales 2021 5 238 M 3 983 M 3 983 M Net income 2021 -76,1 M -57,9 M -57,9 M Net Debt 2021 1 667 M 1 268 M 1 268 M P/E ratio 2021 -169x Yield 2021 0,05% Capitalization 6 016 M 4 575 M 4 574 M EV / Sales 2021 1,47x EV / Sales 2022 1,27x Nbr of Employees 12 600 Free-Float 46,2% Chart BRP INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BRP INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 61,83 CAD Last Close Price 68,80 CAD Spread / Highest target 13,4% Spread / Average Target -10,1% Spread / Lowest Target -49,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director Louis Laporte Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BRP INC. 16.29% 4 575 POLARIS INC. 2.32% 6 358 THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 35.99% 5 519 BRUNSWICK CORPORATION 2.85% 4 883 YETI HOLDINGS, INC. 46.92% 4 492 GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 46.01% 3 971