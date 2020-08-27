Log in
BRP Inc.    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/26 04:00:00 pm
68.8 CAD   +2.53%
06:13aBRP : Investor Presentation Q1 FY21
PU
06:13aBRP : Publie les résultats de son deuxième trimestre de l'année financière 2021
PU
06:01aBRP Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Results
GL
BRP : PUBLIE LES RÉSULTATS DE SON DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE DE L'ANNÉE FINANCIÈRE 2021

08/27/2020

BRP Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:12:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 5 238 M 3 983 M 3 983 M
Net income 2021 -76,1 M -57,9 M -57,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2021 -169x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 6 016 M 4 575 M 4 574 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart BRP INC.
Duration : Period :
BRP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 61,83 CAD
Last Close Price 68,80 CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Boisjoli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Martel Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Bekenstein Non-Executive Director
Michael S. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Louis Laporte Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRP INC.16.29%4 575
POLARIS INC.2.32%6 358
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.35.99%5 519
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION2.85%4 883
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.46.92%4 492
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.46.01%3 971
