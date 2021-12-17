Log in
BRP : Plans 55% Employee Growth For Sturtevant Facility Over The Next Year

12/17/2021 | 02:59pm EST
Sturtevant, Wisconsin, December 17, 2021 - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) today announced that they will hold an on-site career fair at their Sturtevant campus at 10101 Science Dr., Sturtevant, WI 53177. The event will be held December 21st, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST. BRP is looking to tap into the great pool of talent in surrounding areas and beyond that will lend the expertise and knowledge to allow them to continue to transform the marine industry.

"Our BRP Sturtevant campus has been renovated to support the research, development, and manufacturing of game-changing technology that will pioneer new experiences across the marine industry and beyond, including production of the all-new Sea-Doo Switch among other recreational products," said Karim Donnez, Senior Vice-President, BRP Marine Group. "We are maintaining a high pace of innovation with no intent of slowing down and Sturtevant is at the forefront of BRP's efforts to shift paradigms in the marine industry with the recent investments into our state-of-the art facility."

BRP has been present in the state of Wisconsin for almost two decades. The company currently has over 315 employees at the Sturtevant campus and is recruiting for 50 more positions by the end of the year, with an additional 125 at the beginning of 2022. The majority of new positions will be direct labor, assembly, material handlers and shipyard material handlers.

The onsite career fair will bring prospective employees face-to-face with recruiters for onsite interviews to allow prospects to discuss their previous experience, and tour the Sturtevant campus, while learning more about BRP and their product lines. No appointments or reservations required. Walk-ins welcomed.

For more information on employment opportunities with BRP, please visit careers.brp.com

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information:

Communication Department

medias@brp.com

Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 19:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
