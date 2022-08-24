BRP : Press Release of BRP Inc., dated August 23, 2022 - Form 6-K

BRP confirms that it has already contacted the very few employees who may have been impacted by the incident. The appropriate resources have been made available to them, including credit monitoring services. Based on the current status of its investigation, BRP also believes that the compromised information relating to certain of its suppliers is limited in quantity and sensitivity, and is in the process of contacting them.

