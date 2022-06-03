Log in
BRP : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

06/03/2022

06/03/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
VIA SEDAR
To:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Northwest Territories Securities Office

Nunavut Securities Office

Re:

BRP Inc.

Report on Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument

51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations("NI 51-102")

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the "Company") held on June 3, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.

1.

Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:

Nominee

Votes

For

%

Votes

Withheld

%

Pierre Beaudoin

277,711,128 96.71% 9,446,848 3.29%

Joshua Bekenstein

271,160,966 94.43% 15,997,010 5.57%

José Boisjoli

284,298,784 99.00% 2,859,192 1.00%

Charles Bombardier

285,648,186 99.47% 1,509,790 0.53%

Ernesto M. Hernández

286,976,378 99.94% 181,598 0.06%

Katherine Kountze

286,976,873 99.94% 181,103 0.06%

Louis Laporte

285,649,838 99.47% 1,508,137 0.53%

Estelle Métayer

286,976,679 99.94% 181,296 0.06%
Nominee

Votes

For

%

Votes

Withheld

%

Nicholas Nomicos

286,864,558 99.90% 293,418 0.10%

Edward Philip

269,963,063 94.01% 17,194,913 5.99%

Barbara Samardzich

285,416,011 99.39% 1,741,964 0.61%
2.

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:

Votes

For

%

Votes

Withheld

%
287,238,120 99.86% 390,106 0.14%
3.

Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation

A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2022. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results:

Votes

For

%

Votes

Against

%
283,574,600 98.75%

3,583,376

1.25%

DATED this 3rd day of June, 2022.

BRP INC.

/s/ Martin Langelier

Martin Langelier

Chief Legal Officer

Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
