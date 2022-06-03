BRP : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

VIA SEDAR

To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan The Manitoba Securities Commission Ontario Securities Commission Autorité des marchés financiers Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick Nova Scotia Securities Commission The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities Northwest Territories Securities Office Nunavut Securities Office Re: BRP Inc. Report on Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations("NI 51-102")

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the "Company") held on June 3, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results: