BRP : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the "Company") held on June 3, 2022 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.
1.
Election of Directors
A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Pierre Beaudoin
277,711,128
96.71%
9,446,848
3.29%
Joshua Bekenstein
271,160,966
94.43%
15,997,010
5.57%
José Boisjoli
284,298,784
99.00%
2,859,192
1.00%
Charles Bombardier
285,648,186
99.47%
1,509,790
0.53%
Ernesto M. Hernández
286,976,378
99.94%
181,598
0.06%
Katherine Kountze
286,976,873
99.94%
181,103
0.06%
Louis Laporte
285,649,838
99.47%
1,508,137
0.53%
Estelle Métayer
286,976,679
99.94%
181,296
0.06%
Nicholas Nomicos
286,864,558
99.90%
293,418
0.10%
Edward Philip
269,963,063
94.01%
17,194,913
5.99%
Barbara Samardzich
285,416,011
99.39%
1,741,964
0.61%
2.
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor
A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
287,238,120
99.86%
390,106
0.14%
3.
Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation
A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2022. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results: