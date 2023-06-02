Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. BRP Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
95.13 CAD   -1.43%
06:09aBrp : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Brp announces election of directors and board committee composition
AQ
06/01Brp announces election of directors and board committee composition
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRP : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 06:09am EDT
VIA SEDAR
To:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Northwest Territories Securities Office

Nunavut Securities Office

Re:

BRP Inc.

Report on Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument

51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the "Company") held on June 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.

1.

Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:

Nominee Votes
For 		% Votes
Against 		%

Élaine Beaudoin

281,093,825 99.43% 1,614,458 0.57%

Pierre Beaudoin

270,113,810 95.55% 12,594,472 4.45%

Joshua Bekenstein

264,414,129 93.53% 18,294,153 6.47%

José Boisjoli

281,034,099 99.41% 1,674,183 0.59%

Charles Bombardier

281,093,495 99.43% 1,614,786 0.57%

Ernesto M. Hernández

282,621,322 99.97% 86,960 0.03%

Katherine Kountze

282,621,749 99.97% 86,534 0.03%

Estelle Métayer

282,144,893 99.80% 563,388 0.20%
Nominee Votes
For 		% Votes
Against 		%

Nicholas Nomicos

282,340,601 99.87% 367,681 0.13%

Edward Philip

278,408,071 98.48% 4,300,212 1.52%

Michael Ross

282,685,472 99.99% 22,809 0.01%

Barbara Samardzich

282,508,883 99.93% 199,400 0.07%
2.

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:

Votes
For 		% Votes
Withheld 		%
282,518,120 99.76% 669,193 0.24%
3.

Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation

A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2023. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results:

Votes
For 		% Votes
Against 		%
277,925,934 98.31% 4,782,348 1.69%

DATED this 1st day of June, 2023.

BRP INC.

(s) Martin Langelier

Martin Langelier
Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:08:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
