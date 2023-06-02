BRP : VIA SEDAR - Form 6-K

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the "Company") held on June 1, 2023 (the "Meeting"), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.
1.
Election of Directors
A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Élaine Beaudoin
281,093,825
99.43%
1,614,458
0.57%
Pierre Beaudoin
270,113,810
95.55%
12,594,472
4.45%
Joshua Bekenstein
264,414,129
93.53%
18,294,153
6.47%
José Boisjoli
281,034,099
99.41%
1,674,183
0.59%
Charles Bombardier
281,093,495
99.43%
1,614,786
0.57%
Ernesto M. Hernández
282,621,322
99.97%
86,960
0.03%
Katherine Kountze
282,621,749
99.97%
86,534
0.03%
Estelle Métayer
282,144,893
99.80%
563,388
0.20%
Nicholas Nomicos
282,340,601
99.87%
367,681
0.13%
Edward Philip
278,408,071
98.48%
4,300,212
1.52%
Michael Ross
282,685,472
99.99%
22,809
0.01%
Barbara Samardzich
282,508,883
99.93%
199,400
0.07%
2.
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor
A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
282,518,120
99.76%
669,193
0.24%
3.
Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation
A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2023. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results: