BRP : adds four prestigious design awards to its impressive 2022 and overall collection

Valcourt, Quebec, October 7, 2022 - BRP Inc. (TSX : DOO; NASDAQ : DOOO) is once again making waves and paving the way in the design and powersports worlds, adding four design and innovation awards to its already impressive collection. The Sea-Doo Switch received its fourth design award of the year, earning a gold award in the Automotive & Transportation category of the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). The improved functionality and unique aesthetics of Sea-Doo and Can-Am products caught the eye of the jury members of three prestigious international competitions. The Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy received not one, but two coveted awards, Good Design Australia and Good Design Japan. The Can-Am Ryker Rally also received a nod from Good Design Japan.

"BRP's Design & Innovation team is made up of creative and passionate individuals from different backgrounds and countries who share a common vision. We work to address consumers' needs and wants, and fulfill them with paradigm shifting product experiences. These recognitions from our peers and experts in our field reaffirm that we are on the right track as we push the limits to create unrivalled experiences for riders, on land and on water," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP.

Spotlight on BRP's Award-Winning Products

2022 Sea-Doo Switch - winner of an IDEA award

The Sea-Doo Switch is a paradigm shift in the pontoon industry. It provides the stability of a pontoon, the agility of a deck boat, and on-a-dime braking and manoeuvrability. Perhaps its biggest point of differentiation - other than its Rotax jet propulsion system and unique Sea-Doo-inspired handlebar steering system - is that the entire deck is made of configurable tiles. Only the helm is stationary, and the rest of the layout can be changed in seconds to accommodate any adventure with easy-on, easy-off LinQ quick attach tiles. There are almost 100 options available, allowing people to add or remove seating, change table locations, and much more.

2021 Sea-Doo FishPro Trophy - winner of a Good Design Australia and a Good Design Japan award

The user-centric design of the new FishPro Trophy meets the needs of the most demanding angling enthusiast. It offers fishermen a 360-degree line of sight and reduces line obstruction. It features enhanced ergonomics and additional storage for a better fishing experience, a larger and more stable hull that sits lower in the water, an anchor integrated into the gunwale, and angled footrests for sure footing in any weather. The personal watercraft sports a light colour scheme that references the marine environment, and guards against fading from long days in the sun. All features are in a harmonious colour scheme highlighting key functions, making the experience more intuitive and safer. In fact, safety on the water is an integral part of the design, with the overall colours being more visible against salt water.

2020 Can-Am Ryker Rally - winner of a Good Design Japan award

The Can-Am Ryker platform was redesigned for people searching for an open-air ride that tackles all kinds of roads and conditions. The rider is positioned higher, to enable them to really connect with the vehicle and the various road surfaces. Its improved ergonomic features include a larger adjustable anti-slip foot peg to optimize footing grip, control, and safety. The aesthetics are inspired by rally-type vehicles leveraging visual codes known to that industry. They include iconic white wheel rims, checkered flashes, racing stripes and race-car numbers on the "wing" of the vehicle. The Can-Am Rally stands out with its compact size and muscular stance. Like its siblings, the Rally is customizable.

Recognitions from some of the longest-standing award programs in the field

Good Design Australia has a proud history dating back to 1958. The international contest is committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous future. Good Design Australia is committed to recognizing, rewarding and promoting the value of design at a local, national and international level.

Since 1957, Good Design Japan has awarded its famous G Mark to hundreds of products. It is the sole comprehensive design evaluation and commendation system in Japan. Businesses from all over the world participate in the organization's activities, including its annual awards. Good Design Award aims to provide support to those who have identified the possibilities of design, explore what can be made to happen with design and broaden the fields where design plays a significant role in enhancing life and society.

IDEA is one of the longest-running and most prestigious design awards programs in the world. Originally founded to recognize exceptional achievement in industrial design, the program has grown to highlight design in other disciplines, including design strategy, branding, digital interaction, and more. Each year, thousands of entries are submitted by design teams across the globe, making IDEA one of the largest and most widely anticipated annual awards programs in the field of design and innovation.

What's next?

In early August this year, BRP released new products that are set to change the face of the powersports and marine industry during its 2023 Summer Club. Cutting edge innovations and paradigm shifting products were unveiled. They will no doubt garner attention from both leading industry experts and enthusiasts in the coming year and help BRP grow its current awards collection, which totals more than 150 distinctions to date.

