BRP : 2021 Annual Report

AS NAVIGATORS, WE ALWAYS FIND A WAY TO OVERCOME ANY BARRIER . THIS MENTALITY ALLOWS US TO NATURALLY LEAD, WHICH IS DISPLAYED IN BOTH WORK AND PLAY.

We are informed optimists who see the world as one big opportunity, with no boundaries to the road or our ambitions. Whenever there's an opportunity to be outdoors exploring and connecting with our passionate community, we take it.

We take care of our people like family. We act with integrity. People can count on us like we count on them. It's that simple.

We're not afraid to see things differently. Constant curiosity makes us the first to uncover new solutions. We question.

We say what we do. We do what we say. No excuses. Only sheer determination. Relentless drive and love of the ride push us ahead. While we live for the ride, we always arrive at destination.

Passion informs everything we do and is an integral part of every value we have. If it's not done with passion, it's not BRP. It's passion you can feel.

This strong demand enabled us to deliver outstanding results, despite the turbulence we faced. Revenues were slightly down, while Normalized EBITDA1 grew 24% and Normalized EPS1 41%. The measures we implemented early on to address the crisis, not only guided us through, but have also prepared and strengthened BRP for the future.

FY21 WAS AN UNUSUAL YEAR . GOVERNMENT MEASURES TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF THE PANDEMIC LED TO ONGOING CHALLENGES, WITH A PERIOD OF TEMPORARY PRODUCTION SHUTDOWNS FOLLOWED BY A SURGE IN CONSUMER DEMAND FOR OUR PRODUCTS WHICH IS ONGOING .

A YEAR LIKE NO OTHER During the year, our goal was to proactively manage the impact of the pandemic by protecting our employees and our business partners as well as preserving our financial flexibility. We closely monitored developments and public health directives in each of our locations and implemented stringent protective measures, which were swiftly adopted by our people. We also reduced our cost base, refocused our Capex plan and enhanced our access to liquidity. As consumer demand increased, we supported our dealer network to deliver exceptional retail growth across all our product lines and attracted and nurtured an unprecedented level of first-time buyers. While the circumstances surrounding the pandemic put pressure on our people, our suppliers and our dealers, we all came together to make the most of this unforeseen situation and seize opportunities. It was the hard work, dedication and agility that everyone demonstrated throughout this period that made the difference. From an operational perspective, we successfully executed a rapid production ramp-up following the temporary shutdowns of our sites due to government-imposed restrictions and we manage our volatile supply chain tightly to limit disruptions and deliver on our plan. In parallel, we continued to invest in our future growth. We broke ground on the construction of a new SSV manufacturing facility in Mexico, which is expected to provide us an additional 50% capacity and be operational by the end of the third quarter this year. We also introduced multiple models across all our product lines and invested a significant amount in R&D. However, this crisis forced us to prioritize and we had to wind down the production of Evinrude outboard engines to focus our time and investment on our boat brands. This process is complete, and we are now focused on new technology and innovative marine products, including a new family of engines with Project Ghost and the next generation of entry level pontoons with Project M. We started the year with strong retail momentum, growing at a pace of about 15%. COVID-related restrictions and the "staycation" phenomenon accelerated that growth, which included a higher-than-normal influx of first-time buyers: more specifically, over 30% this year, compared to the usual 20% we typically experience. This has created an excellent opportunity for us to convert these new buyers into life-long customers. These circumstances led to year-over-year growth of 25% for our Powersports retail in North America, with all our product lines experiencing the same dynamic at varying degrees.

M25 MUST BE ADAPTED TO A NEW REALITY In October 2019, we launched our Mission 2025 (M25) five-year strategic plan, which was well received by all our stakeholders. It rests on four pillars: Growth, Customer Experience, Employee Experience and Lean. The strategic priorities that relate to them, such as focusing our growth on Can-Am and Marine, remain consistent with our ambitions. However, we are in the process of adapting some of our key initiatives. Further emphasis is being placed on turning new entrants into customers for life and enhancing their purchasing experience; increasing our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion priorities, and further promoting the wellbeing of our employees. The exceptional demand for our products since the onset of the pandemic also entails having to review our financial targets. For the time being, such undertaking has been placed on hold given there are too many variables. When the situation is more stable, we will adjust them to reflect our new reality. THE FUTURE IS NOW - ELECTRIC IS HERE Throughout our more than 50-year history, we have continued to reinvent ourselves, while always remaining the leader in the industry. We began with our 2-stroke technology and progressed to the 4-stroke, then introduced 4-stroke supercharged, followed by 2- and 4-stroke turbocharged. This is one of our strengths and I'm very proud of it. And now, we are entering a new era with electrification. For us, this is the normal evolution of technology, that needs to take place over time. I have always said that introducing electric vehicles was not a question of IF but WHEN. And that time is now. We recently announced our plan to invest $300 million over the next five years to offer further options to consumers, with electric models in each of our powersports and marine product lines, by the end of calendar 2026. We are very excited to be taking new steps into the world of electrification and to be developing new ways to move people through alternative technologies. We aim to offer electric options in specific segments that are best suited to an electric experience, and limit the compromise in performance and range. This will attract new customers, and it will allow us to grow the industry.

" WE ARE ENTERING A NEW ERA WITH ELECTRIFICATION . " Furthermore, after analyzing the various available technologies, we are committed to developing our very own. This will enable us to better integrate the powerpack into our vehicles. Developing a modular powerpack will also allow us to leverage our investments and keep costs down, resulting in a more competitive offer. No other OEM in our industry is making a more significant commitment than we are. Our Rotax modular electric powerpack technology will be jointly developed by our Gunskirchen and Valcourt teams, with the collaboration of our people in Rovaniemi and Sturtevant. We expect to offer the first EV within the next two years, followed by a rapid roll-out across all our product lines. CONCLUSION We have faced many crises throughout our history, and we have always overcome obstacles by working together. FY21 was an unusual year, and everyone rose to the occasion and allowed us to deliver exceptional results. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our employees, dealers and suppliers for their agility, dedication, and resilience during this past year. I am also grateful to the members of our Board of directors for their support and counsel, and to our shareholders for their commitment to BRP. With a very robust start to the new fiscal year, continued strong retail demand across all product lines, combined with key investments, we are well positioned to continue to drive solid results. We remain confident in the future, knowing that the spirit of Together We Ride is stronger than ever. JOSÉ BOISJOLI President and CEO