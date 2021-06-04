BRP : British Columbia Securities Commission (Form 6-K)

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 3, 2021 (the 'Meeting'), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.
1.
Election of Directors
A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:
Nominee
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Pierre Beaudoin
280,008,753
95.10%
14,418,619
4.90%
Joshua Bekenstein
272,038,054
92.40%
22,389,318
7.60%
José Boisjoli
291,512,122
99.01%
2,915,250
0.99%
Charles Bombardier
292,857,065
99.47%
1,570,307
0.53%
Michael Hanley
285,683,113
97.03%
8,744,259
2.97%
Ernesto M. Hernández
294,124,344
99.90%
303,028
0.10%
Katherine Kountze
294,334,979
99.97%
92,393
0.03%
Louis Laporte
292,860,807
99.47%
1,566,565
0.53%
Nominee
Votes
For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
Estelle Métayer
285,607,168
97.00%
8,820,204
3.00%
Nicholas Nomicos
285,646,812
97.02%
8,780,560
2.98%
Edward Philip
288,318,058
97.93%
6,109,314
2.07%
Barbara Samardzich
292,482,565
99.34%
1,944,807
0.66%
2.
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor
A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:
Votes For
%
Votes
Withheld
%
294,113,980
99.76%
719,052
0.24%
3.
Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation
A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results:
Votes
For
%
Votes
Against
%
289,536,178
98.34%
4,891,194
1.66%
DATED this 3rd day of June, 2021.
BRP INC.
(s) Martin Langelier
Martin Langelier
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Public Affairs