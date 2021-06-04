BRP : British Columbia Securities Commission (Form 6-K)

British Columbia Securities Commission

Re: BRP Inc.

Report on Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument

51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI 51-102')

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 3, 2021 (the 'Meeting'), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.

1. Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results: