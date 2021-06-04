Log in
    DOO   CA05577W2004

BRP INC.

(DOO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/03 04:28:51 pm
94.25 CAD   -4.53%
BRP : British Columbia Securities Commission (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:05am EDT
British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

The Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

The Office of the Superintendent Securities, Prince Edward Island

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland & Labrador

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Northwest Territories Securities Office

Nunavut Securities Office

Re:

BRP Inc.

Report on Voting Results pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument

51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI 51-102')

Following the annual meeting of the shareholders of BRP Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 3, 2021 (the 'Meeting'), we hereby advise you, in accordance with Section 11.3 of NI 51-102, of the following voting results obtained at the Meeting.

1.

Election of Directors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, all nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected as directors of the Company, with the following results:

Nominee Votes
For 		% Votes
Withheld 		%

Pierre Beaudoin

280,008,753 95.10% 14,418,619 4.90%

Joshua Bekenstein

272,038,054 92.40% 22,389,318 7.60%

José Boisjoli

291,512,122 99.01% 2,915,250 0.99%

Charles Bombardier

292,857,065 99.47% 1,570,307 0.53%

Michael Hanley

285,683,113 97.03% 8,744,259 2.97%

Ernesto M. Hernández

294,124,344 99.90% 303,028 0.10%

Katherine Kountze

294,334,979 99.97% 92,393 0.03%

Louis Laporte

292,860,807 99.47% 1,566,565 0.53%
Nominee Votes
For 		% Votes
Withheld 		%

Estelle Métayer

285,607,168 97.00% 8,820,204 3.00%

Nicholas Nomicos

285,646,812 97.02% 8,780,560 2.98%

Edward Philip

288,318,058 97.93% 6,109,314 2.07%

Barbara Samardzich

292,482,565 99.34% 1,944,807 0.66%
2.

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor. According to proxies received and ballots cast, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor with the following results:

Votes
For 		% Votes
Withheld 		%
294,113,980 99.76% 719,052 0.24%
3.

Adoption of the advisory non-binding resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation

A ballot was conducted with respect to the adoption of an advisory non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the advisory non-binding resolution was adopted with the following results:

Votes
For 		% Votes
Against 		%
289,536,178 98.34% 4,891,194 1.66%

DATED this 3rd day of June, 2021.

BRP INC.
(s) Martin Langelier
Martin Langelier
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Public Affairs

Disclaimer

BRP Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
