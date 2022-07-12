Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BRT Apartments Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRT   US0556453035

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.

(BRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
21.94 USD   -0.32%
04:44pBRT APARTMENTS : COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 25% INTEREST IN PARTNERSHIP THAT OWNS CIVIC CENTER I AND CIVIC CENTER II - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pBRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pBRT Apartments Corp. Completes Purchase of Remaining 25% Interest in Partnership That Owns Civic Center I and Civic Center II
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BRT APARTMENTS : COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 25% INTEREST IN PARTNERSHIP THAT OWNS CIVIC CENTER I AND CIVIC CENTER II - Form 8-K

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BRT APARTMENTS CORP. COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 25% INTEREST
IN PARTNERSHIP THAT OWNS CIVIC CENTER I AND CIVIC CENTER II

Great Neck,New York - July 12, 2022 - BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) today announced it completed the purchase, for an aggregate of $36.2 million, of the remaining approximate 25% interest held by its joint venture partner in Civic Center I and Civic Center II, two multi-family properties with an aggregate of 776 units located in Southaven, Mississippi. In 2021, these properties contributed an aggregate of $1.1 million in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint venture. As a result of the completion of this purchase, BRT will include on its consolidated balance sheet the approximate $57.4 million of mortgage debt currently on these properties, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.97% and 3.9 years of weighted average remaining term to maturity.

Jeffrey A. Gould, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "The purchase of the remaining interests in Civic Center I and Civic Center II is yet another example of BRT's execution on our strategic growth plan. We are pleased with this transaction, as it enhances our cash flow, helps grow our wholly owned portfolio with assets with which we are already intimately familiar, and creates long-term value for our stockholders."

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information contained herein is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. BRT intends such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "apparent," "experiencing" or similar expressions or variations thereof. Investors are encouraged to carefully review the sections entitled "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed thereafter for a discussion of the factors that could cause BRT's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from its expectations. In addition, anticipated property purchases and sales (including information regarding the purchase and/or sale of the interests of BRT in its joint ventures) may not be completed during the periods indicated or at all and estimates of gains from property sales are subject to adjustment, among other things, because actual closing costs may differ from the estimated costs. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond BRT's control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements.

1

About BRT Apartments Corp.:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that either directly, or through joint ventures, owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, develops multi-family properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on BRT, its operations and its portfolio, is available at BRT's website at: www.brtapartments.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Contact: Investor Relations
BRT Apartments Corp.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone (516) 466-3100
Telecopier (516) 466-3132
www.brtapartments.com.
2

Disclaimer

BRT Apartments Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
04:44pBRT APARTMENTS : COMPLETES PURCHASE OF REMAINING 25% INTEREST IN PARTNERSHIP THAT OWNS CIV..
PU
04:37pBRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pBRT Apartments Corp. Completes Purchase of Remaining 25% Interest in Partnership That O..
AQ
07/01BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01BRT Apartments Acquires Remaining Stake in Georgia Multi-Family Property for $7.5 Milli..
MT
06/30BRT Apartments Corp. Completes Transactions
AQ
06/30BRT Apartments Corp. Completes Transactions
CI
06/30BRT Apartments Corp. completed the acquisition of the remaining 20% stake in Grove at R..
CI
06/29BRT APARTMENTS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/24BRT APARTMENTS CORP.(NYSE : BRT) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,8 M - -
Net income 2022 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 389 M 389 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
Duration : Period :
BRT Apartments Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,01 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Gould President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
George E. Zweier VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Israel Rosenzweig Vice Chairman
Ryan Baltimore Chief Operating Officer
Gary J. Hurand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRT APARTMENTS CORP.-8.25%389
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-21.14%26 778
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.56%26 611
INVITATION HOMES INC.-19.50%22 277
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-25.98%19 549
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-23.53%19 526