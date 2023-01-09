Bruker : 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRUKER CORPORATION

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 operational and financial performance, including our revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP tax rate; ROIC; EBITDA; management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus, expected market growth and market size; and product performance. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions, the impact of any supply chain disruptions, continued volatility in the capital markets, the impact of Project Accelerate, the performance of breakout opportunities, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and their impact, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market demand and acceptance of our products, the success of our R&D investment initiatives, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital expenditures, debt levels, payment of dividends, government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.