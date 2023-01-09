Advanced search
BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
2023-01-09
64.81 USD   -3.84%
11:03aBruker Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
01/05Bruker Buys Acquifer Imaging for Undisclosed Sum
01/05Bruker Announces Acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH
Bruker : 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/09/2023 | 11:40am EST
INNOVATION WITH INTEGRITY

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) 2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Frank H. Laukien

Chairman, President & CEO

Bruker Corporation

January 9, 2023

BRUKER CORPORATION

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 operational and financial performance, including our revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP tax rate; ROIC; EBITDA; management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus, expected market growth and market size; and product performance. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions, the impact of any supply chain disruptions, continued volatility in the capital markets, the impact of Project Accelerate, the performance of breakout opportunities, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and their impact, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market demand and acceptance of our products, the success of our R&D investment initiatives, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital expenditures, debt levels, payment of dividends, government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

© 2023 Bruker

2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

| January 9, 2023

|

2

YTD Q3 2022 FINANCIALS AND FY2023

YTD Q3 2022: Robust Organic Growth with Solid Margin Expansion Solid Q4 2022 Organic Revenue Growth, Strong 2023 Outlook

YTD Q3 2022 Financials (all year-over-year)

  • Revenue increased $87.9M, up +5.1%
    • Organic revenue growth +10.7% (BSI +9.9%, BEST +18.7%); acquisitions tailwind +1.3%, FX headwind -6.9%
  • Non-GAAPgross margin 52.6%, up +160 bps
  • Non-GAAPoperating margin 19.6%, up +80 bps

Q4 2022 Preliminary Revenue Estimate and FY 2023 Outlook(1)

  • Q4-22preliminary revenue estimate: mid-to-highsingle digit % organic growth YoY2; reported revenue above consensus
    • Solid demand, with Q4-22 BSI book-to-bill expected at >1
    • BSI backlog remains high due to supply chain constraints
  • Preliminary 2023 outlook: mid-to-high single digit % organic revenue

Continuing significant investments in PA 2.0 R&D, M&S opex

growth YoY

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60, up 6%

Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives performing well, Proteomics

and Spatial Biology accelerating organically and inorganically

Revenues [$M]

Non-GAAP EPS

1,822.3

1,734.4

YTD

Q3-21

YTD

BSI Geographic Mix

32%

33%

31%

(YTD 3Q 2022

Q3-22

revenue)

YTD Q3-22

YTD Q3-21

(1) Please see disclosures on slide 21 (2) Q4-22 preliminary: GAAP revenue up low single digits % YoY:

RoW: 4%

organic revenue up mid-to-high single digit %, ~7% headwind from FX, ~1.5% tailwind from acquisitions.

© 2023 Bruker

2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference | January 9, 2023 |

DUAL STRATEGY

High-Value Innovation for Strong Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS Growth, with Continued Sustainable Margin Improvements

Project Accelerate 2.0

  • High Value Innovation & fast revenue and EPS growth
  • Continued margin expansion
  • Expanded, very large TAMs
  • At inflection of expected large opportunities in Proteomics and Spatial Biology

Operational Excellence

  • Excellence in operations & logistics
  • Commercial excellence
  • Product R&D excellence
  • Expanding gross margins
  • High ROIC philosophy
  • Major environmental investments for sustainability
  • We build through innovation and disciplined entrepreneurialism, e.g., in Microbiology, BioPharma, Phenomics, Semi Metrology
  • We enable and pursue potential breakout opportunities in Proteomics and Spatial & Cell Biology
  • We manage our core businesses for profitable growth, high ROIC and long-term, sustainable stakeholder success
  • Developing new high-growth,high-margin opportunities in Cancer research, Neuroscience research and Cleantech tools.

© 2023 Bruker

2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference | January 9, 2023 |

4

PROTEOMICS AND MULTIOMICS

Proprietary TimsTOF® Mass Spec Platform Enables 4D Proteomics™ Revolution

Global timsTOF installed base end of 2022 at >600 units

© 2023 Bruker

2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference | January 9, 2023 |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 16:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
