Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bruker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
71.07 USD   +1.25%
04:35pBruker Announces Acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH
BU
10:34aUBS Adjusts Bruker Price Target to $82 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/04Bruker Takes Majority Stake in Biognosys, Terms Undisclosed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bruker Announces Acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH

01/05/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adding Big-Data Management and High-Content Screening Solutions for Bioimaging Applications

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a pioneer in big-data management solutions for bioimaging and high-content microscopy. This acquisition adds high-performance on-premise processing, secure storage and networking technology that complements Bruker’s advanced fluorescence microscopy imaging products, such as light-sheet and super-resolution microscopy products, which generate high information content.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105006017/en/

Acquifer’s HIVE data management system provides image processing, high-performance computing, deep learning, and big-data storage for demanding bioresearch applications and multi-user settings. (Photo: Business Wire)

Acquifer’s HIVE data management system provides image processing, high-performance computing, deep learning, and big-data storage for demanding bioresearch applications and multi-user settings. (Photo: Business Wire)

ACQUIFER's flagship HIVE™ data management systems feature a fast backbone for very high data collection speed and multicore, multi-GPU processing, as well as scalable plug-and-play storage modules up to the petabyte (PB) range. The acquisition also includes the innovative IM04 Imaging Instrument, a robust, automated high-content imaging system for reproducible phenotypic screening of cells, whole organisms, and organoids. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Cutting-edge bioresearch often requires high-performance big-data management, which HIVE can offer,” said Dr. Peter Zehetmayer, COO and Director for Sales & Marketing at ACQUIFER. “In addition, our IM04 system expands Bruker’s fluorescence microscopy portfolio into the high-content screening arena. As part of Bruker, we anticipate the ability to greatly expand the reach of our scientific computing and imaging technologies worldwide.”

“The ACQUIFER HIVE system was developed to keep up with the ever-increasing amount of data that life science research can generate. In combination with Bruker’s fluorescence microscopy platforms, including our light-sheet microscopy instrumentation, we can now offer a holistic solution for advanced imaging and big-data management,” added Dr. Malte Wachsmuth, Managing Director and Head of Applications, Support & Service for Bruker’s Luxendo Light Sheet Microscopy Business. “We also are very excited about augmenting our support for organoid, stem cell, and developmental biology research with the IM04 high-content screening system.”

About ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH
Founded in 2012 and based in Heidelberg, Germany, ACQUIFER is a private company, made up of two legal entities: Acquifer Imaging GmbH and Deltabyte GmbH. Its flagship product, HIVE, is a high-end centralized workstation for image processing, high-performance computing, deep learning, and big-data storage. It features powerful computational resources (multi-core CPU, large RAM, one or more GPUs) with large and secure data-storage (RAID) that is optimal for demanding applications and multi-user settings. Data is always available from any laptop/PC in-house or remotely via VPN-secured remote-desktop connection. The IM04 Imaging Instrument is a fully automated widefield microscope for brightfield and fluorescence imaging of various small model organisms. Ideal for cell-based high-content screening assays or phenotypic screening, its static sample holder, combined with a mobile optical unit, prevents any perturbation while imaging motion-sensitive samples. Learn more at www.acquifer.de.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)
Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BRUKER CORPORATION
04:35pBruker Announces Acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH
BU
10:34aUBS Adjusts Bruker Price Target to $82 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/04Bruker Takes Majority Stake in Biognosys, Terms Undisclosed
MT
01/04Biognosys and Bruker Form Partnership for Advanced Proteomics CRO Services for Global B..
BU
01/04Biognosys and Bruker Form Partnership for Advanced Proteomics CRO Services for Global B..
AQ
01/04Bruker Corporation acquired an unknown majority stake in Biognosys AG.
CI
2022Eric Gulve Announces Retirement as President of BioSTL Startup Arm BioGenerator Charlie..
AQ
2022Bruker Corporation to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Bruker's Energy Unit, RI Research Instruments to Supply Technology Components for Fusio..
MT
2022Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnet..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRUKER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 489 M - -
Net income 2022 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 10 324 M 10 324 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 765
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 70,19 $
Average target price 72,89 $
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Hermann Fritz Requardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION2.69%10 324
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.04%221 424
DANAHER CORPORATION0.36%193 907
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.75%95 414
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.56%66 602
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG2.10%56 646