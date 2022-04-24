Bruker : Announces New Capabilities for High-Performance Fourier 80

Dr. Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, commented: "I am pleased to announce several innovations that build on our two-pillar strategy of high-performance instrumentation and making magnetic resonance (MR) solutions more accessible to more labs. We are expanding our capabilities for chemistry and chemical biology researchers, and for our analytical customers."

ORLANDO, Florida- April 25, 2022 - At the Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference (ENC 2022), Bruker is expanding its biomolecular and chemical research capabilities with a wide spectrum of nuclear magnetic resonance solutions, from GHz-class to benchtop NMR. The latest innovations are intended for life and material science research, as well as for education and decentralized NMR chemistry research in any academic lab, university department or college.

Professor Michael Sattler of the BNMRZ stated: "Researchers at the Bavarian NMR Center of TUM and Helmholtz Munich study the structure and dynamics of protein complexes with (non-coding) RNAs, chaperone and membrane proteins with important roles in disease-linked cellular pathways. We use this information for structure-based drug discovery against innovative targets. Together with our optimal control design of pulse sequences, the 1.2 GHz NMR will greatly advance the investigation of these challenging biomolecular systems."

Bruker is proud to announce the April acceptance of a 1.2 GHz Avance™ NMR at the Bavarian NMR Center ( BNMRZ ), a joint research infrastructure of the Technical University of Munich ( TUM ) and the Helmholtz Center Munich ( HMGU ). Research at the BNMRZ focuses on the development and application of advanced NMR methods for studying the structure, dynamics, and molecular interactions of biological macromolecules.

Bruker also announces advanced capabilities of its high-performance Fourier 80benchtop FT-NMR system: the new Fourier 80 HD option further improves resolution, now with a linewidth of < 0.3 Hz/10 Hz/15 Hz at signal heights of 50%/0.55%/0.11% for improved chemical structure analysis. A new proton-only, non-gradient Fourier 80 configuration offers highest benchtop 1H sensitivity with S/N up to >240:1, for faster results, or for samples with low analyte concentrations.

Other recently introduced Fourier 80 optional capabilities include adjustable temperature (AT) from 25°C up to 60°C, reaction monitoring and GxP capabilities, as well as Fourier 80 applied methods such as NMR Olive Oil-Profiling™ 1.0 and an NMR Narcotics Profilingmodule, all for 'democratizing NMR' for more applications. A unique aspect of the two applied solutions is that customers can utilize both floor-standing and benchtop FT-NMR systems together, and seamlessly transition between them with TopSpin® and GoScan™ software.

Bruker also offers new probe capabilities for more efficient high-field NMR: a new 3.2mm CPMAS iProbe supports automated solid-state NMR, reducing hands-on time and increasing throughput. The new Prodigy Nonstop accessory is compatible with all Prodigy CryoProbes and allows 24/7 acquisition, even during liquid nitrogen refills.