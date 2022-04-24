Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bruker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
59.04 USD   -3.02%
Bruker : Announces New Capabilities for High-Performance Fourier 80

04/24/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bruker Advances Biomolecular Research with GHz-Class NMR; Announces New Capabilities for High-Performance Fourier 80
At ENC 2022, Bruker Showcases the latest in GHz-Class NMR Structural Biology, New Capabilities of the Benchtop Fourier 80™ FT-NMR, and Novel MR Software Solutions

ORLANDO, Florida- April 25, 2022 - At the Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference (ENC 2022), Bruker is expanding its biomolecular and chemical research capabilities with a wide spectrum of nuclear magnetic resonance solutions, from GHz-class to benchtop NMR. The latest innovations are intended for life and material science research, as well as for education and decentralized NMR chemistry research in any academic lab, university department or college.

Dr. Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, commented: "I am pleased to announce several innovations that build on our two-pillar strategy of high-performance instrumentation and making magnetic resonance (MR) solutions more accessible to more labs. We are expanding our capabilities for chemistry and chemical biology researchers, and for our analytical customers."

Bruker is proud to announce the April acceptance of a 1.2 GHz Avance™ NMR at the Bavarian NMR Center (BNMRZ), a joint research infrastructure of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU). Research at the BNMRZ focuses on the development and application of advanced NMR methods for studying the structure, dynamics, and molecular interactions of biological macromolecules.

Professor Michael Sattler of the BNMRZ stated: "Researchers at the Bavarian NMR Center of TUM and Helmholtz Munich study the structure and dynamics of protein complexes with (non-coding) RNAs, chaperone and membrane proteins with important roles in disease-linked cellular pathways. We use this information for structure-based drug discovery against innovative targets. Together with our optimal control design of pulse sequences, the 1.2 GHz NMR will greatly advance the investigation of these challenging biomolecular systems."

Bruker also announces advanced capabilities of its high-performance Fourier 80benchtop FT-NMR system: the new Fourier 80 HD option further improves resolution, now with a linewidth of <0.3 Hz/10 Hz/15 Hz at signal heights of 50%/0.55%/0.11% for improved chemical structure analysis. A new proton-only, non-gradient Fourier 80 configuration offers highest benchtop 1H sensitivity with S/N up to >240:1, for faster results, or for samples with low analyte concentrations.

Other recently introduced Fourier 80 optional capabilities include adjustable temperature (AT) from 25°C up to 60°C, reaction monitoring and GxP capabilities, as well as Fourier 80 applied methods such as NMR Olive Oil-Profiling™ 1.0 and an NMR Narcotics Profilingmodule, all for 'democratizing NMR' for more applications. A unique aspect of the two applied solutions is that customers can utilize both floor-standing and benchtop FT-NMR systems together, and seamlessly transition between them with TopSpin® and GoScan™ software.

Bruker also offers new probe capabilities for more efficient high-field NMR: a new 3.2mm CPMAS iProbe supports automated solid-state NMR, reducing hands-on time and increasing throughput. The new Prodigy Nonstop accessory is compatible with all Prodigy CryoProbes and allows 24/7 acquisition, even during liquid nitrogen refills.

Also debuting at ENC 2022 is the new Bruker Chemist Suite, a software solution developed together with Mestrelab. This software includes tools for processing spectra, for chemical structure verification and naming, as well as for smart storage and browsing of analytical chemistry data from both NMR and MS instruments, which improves access and re-exploration of acquired data. The Bruker Chemist Suite provides powerful modules for quantification and purity determination, and for generating an IUAPC name from a chemical structure, as well as for NMR spectra prediction.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Media Contact

Thorsten Thiel, Ph. D.
VP of Group Marketing
+49 (721) 5161-6500
pr@bruker.com

Customer Contact

Erin Thome
Product Marketing Manager
+41 (79) 355-6595
erin.thome@bruker.com

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
