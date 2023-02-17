Advanced search
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-16 pm EST
73.13 USD   -2.40%
07:01aBruker Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/10Citigroup Adjusts Bruker's Price Target to $90 From $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/09Transcript : Bruker Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

02/17/2023 | 07:01am EST
Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding expected quarterly cash dividends in 2023. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, those risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 499 M - -
Net income 2022 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 10 756 M 10 756 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 765
Free-Float 56,5%
