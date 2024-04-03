ST. LOUIS, Missouri - April 3, 2024 - Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker company, today announced the launch of CellScape Whole-Slide Imaging Chamber, introducing whole-slide spatial biology to the versatile CellScape Precise Spatial Multiplexing platform. The new imaging chamber features a total imaging area of 710 mm2, the largest available window of microfluidic spatial biology instruments. The new imaging chamber also supports an overall reduction in reagent volumes required per sample.

CellScape Whole-Slide Imaging Chamber converts any standard microscope slide into a microfluidic chamber with integrated flow diverters to uniformly deliver reagents across entire tissue samples. This advancement enables maximal imaging area on any standard microscope slide and further reduces reagent costs per sample, providing a more adaptable and cost-effective workflow for high-plex spatial biology research relative to other platforms. Once data are collected from samples, an assembled CellScape Whole-Slide Imaging Chamber can be sealed, stored, and reexamined at a later point in time, enabling a hypothesis-driven approach to collecting high-plex spatial biology data.

"With this latest innovation, CellScape Whole-Slide Imaging Chamber provides an unparalleled imaging area using standard slides, and it will likely reduce our antibody volumes and costs in half," said Sean Tracy, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation at University of Minnesota.

The expanded total imaging area also facilitates simultaneous antibody staining of large tissue sections or multiple samples on the same slide, increasing overall throughput and flexibility for spatial biology workflows. "CellScape already offers highly differentiated quantitative performance for spatial biology," said Oliver Braubach, Director of Research and Development at Canopy Biosciences. "Now the platform also enables imaging of large tissues or tissue microarrays to conduct high plex spatial biology experiments that unlock deeper biological insights into tissue biology."

For more information about CellScape Whole-Slide Imaging Chamber and its cutting-edge applications, visit blog.canopybiosciences.com/blog/cellscapewholeslide.

The CellScape Precise Spatial Multiplexing platform combines an advanced, purpose-built imaging system with integrated microfluidics for walk-away automation, enabling quantitative phenotyping and high-plex targeted spatial omics. The system uses standard fluorescently labeled antibodies for detection of targets with flexible assay chemistry. With best-in-class image resolution and proprietary high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, CellScape allows for clear visualization of biomarkers in intact tissues or suspension samples. To facilitate downstream image analysis, CellScape generates a standard image file output compatible with both commercially available software and custom image analysis pipelines. For more information about CellScape, visit www.canopybiosciences.com/cellscape.

About Canopy Biosciences, A Bruker Company

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and rapidly built a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for spatial biology and multi-omics. Canopy offers its CellScape technology as both an instrument and a service for Precise Spatial Multiplexing in cells and tissue samples along with other services for spatial biology, gene expression, and laboratory pathology. Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with additional sites in California and Germany to serve researchers at universities, research institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Canopy was acquired by Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) in 2020. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multi-omics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.