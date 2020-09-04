Log in
Bruker Corporation : to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

09/04/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference. Frank Laukien, Chairman, President & CEO will participate in an analyst moderated question and answer session on behalf of the company on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com . A replay will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 922 M - -
Net income 2020 151 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 6 220 M 6 220 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 230
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,17 $
Last Close Price 40,63 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Hermann Fritz Requardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION-20.29%6 220
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC29.18%166 017
DANAHER CORPORATION30.90%142 527
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.25.45%86 788
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.05%61 062
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-8.25%59 359
