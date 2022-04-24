Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bruker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
59.04 USD   -3.02%
06:39aBRUKER : Announces New Capabilities for High-Performance Fourier 80
PU
06:39aBRUKER : Demonstrates Novel and Unique Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Magnet
PU
04/22Marc A. Kastner Intends to Retire from as Director of Bruker Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bruker : Demonstrates Novel and Unique Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Magnet

04/24/2022 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bruker Demonstrates Novel and Unique Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Magnet
New Innovations Support Customers to Reduce Liquid Helium Consumption

ORLANDO, Florida - April 25, 2022 - At the Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Conference (ENC 2022), Bruker demonstrates a novel and remarkably compact 1.0 GHz NMR magnet, operating at 4.2 Kelvin, for structural biology applications in single-story standard laboratories. Bruker also offers innovations and services for reducing liquid helium consumption.

A major innovation and technology introduction from Bruker is the recent successful factory energization and protein NMR testing of a unique single-story 1.0 GHz 4K NMR magnet, called Ascend Evo 1.0 GHz. Its significantly reduced footprint, weight, and ceiling height requirements, as well as a dramatic threefold reduction in liquid helium consumption provides many more structural biology researchers access to the sensitivity and resolution of GHz NMR. At ENC, Bruker is showing excellent protein 1.0 GHz NMR data from this new and unique technological marvel.

A second innovation is the limited release of the new Heliosmart Recovery solution, a compact, easy-to-site system that can be retrofitted to collect helium gas boil-off from installed NMR magnets. The helium gas is stored in high-pressure cylinders in support of a circular helium economy. The Heliosmart Recovery system can collect the normal boil-off of several NMR magnets, resulting in typical steady-state recovery rates of 80% - 85%. The recovered high-pressure helium gas can be utilized at local or regional helium reliquefaction facilities.

Bruker offers free LabScape Remote Monitoring, which enables our experts to proactively monitor magnets and identify upcoming cryogen refills that can be scheduled well in advance. Bruker also offers helium refills as a service with selected NMR maintenance service agreements.

Dr. Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, commented:

"We are extremely pleased to demonstrate the world's first single-story 1.0 GHz standard-bore 4 Kelvin NMR magnet, and we are committed to reducing the consumption of liquid helium with our latest innovations."

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.

Investor Contact:

Justin Ward
Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
+1 (978) 663-3660 x1479
investor.relations@bruker.com

Media Contact (Bruker)

Thorsten Thiel, Ph. D.
VP of Group Marketing
+49 (721) 5161-6500
pr@bruker.com

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRUKER CORPORATION
06:39aBRUKER : Announces New Capabilities for High-Performance Fourier 80
PU
06:39aBRUKER : Demonstrates Novel and Unique Compact 1.0 GHz NMR Magnet
PU
04/22Marc A. Kastner Intends to Retire from as Director of Bruker Corporation
CI
04/22Bruker Launches Unique LiquidArray® Multiplex PCR Assays
BU
04/18Bruker Announces Date and Time of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
04/13Goldman Sachs Lowers Bruker's Price Target to $60 From $73, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
04/11Bruker Announces Key Innovations for Multiplexed Spatial Proteomics and Unbiased Multio..
BU
04/08AmberGen, Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in funding from Bruker Corpora..
CI
04/07BRUKER : Launches Benchtop FT-NMR Solution for Forensic Narcotics Analysis
PU
04/07AmberGen, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $5 million in funding
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRUKER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 561 M - -
Net income 2022 317 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 8 814 M 8 814 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 765
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 59,04 $
Average target price 81,11 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Hermann Fritz Requardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION-29.64%8 814
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.01%219 707
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.59%189 397
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-29.77%90 639
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-8.62%73 551
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.02%64 437