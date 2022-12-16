Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bruker Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:59 2022-12-16 am EST
64.81 USD   -0.08%
09:48aBruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnetic Confinement Fusion Technologies
BU
12/13Functional precision oncology leader Kiyatec announces Series C round with US$18 million closing to accelerate adoption of transformational cancer platform
AQ
12/12KIYATEC, Inc. announced that it has received $18 million in funding from Seae Ventures, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, VentureSouth, Bruker Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnetic Confinement Fusion Technologies

12/16/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Majority-owned RI Research Instruments GmbH to supply Inner Vertical Targets (IVT) for ITER
  • BEST to supply novel high-current density RRP® superconductors for a tokamak fusion project in Asia

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced that its Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) division, and majority-owned RI Research Instruments GmbH (RI) have received multi-year contracts to supply key technology components for major fusion projects in Europe and Asia, together valued at approximately $50 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005290/en/

Inner-Vertical Target prototype produced by Bruker’s majority-owned Research Instruments, Germany. ©RI

Inner-Vertical Target prototype produced by Bruker’s majority-owned Research Instruments, Germany. ©RI

Though still in the research phase, magnetic confinement fusion holds promise as a clean, abundant, sustainable, efficient and safe energy source. Gigawatt fusion power may become a future key baseload technology to complement renewable, but inherently variable solar, wind and off-shore wind power, which all require very significantly more land-use.

Future fusion power plants could replace carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuel plants, as well as nuclear fission reactors that generate long-lived radioactive waste. BEST and RI have a long history of providing advanced technologies to tokamak and stellerator magnetic confinement fusion projects. Many experts expect magnetic confinement fusion to lead to viable fusion power plants several decades before inertial confinement laser ignition may some day become useable for meaningful fusion power generation for the grid.

Following successful prototype demonstration, RI signed a multi-year contract for Inner Vertical Targets (IVTs) with Fusion for Energy (F4E), the EU organization responsible for Europe’s contribution to ITER - the biggest international experiment to test the potential of fusion energy through magnetic confinement. IVTs are modules of the 54 cassettes, and part of the ITER divertor, which is designed to withstand extreme plasma heat loads.

After many years of development of novel, high-current density, metallic RRP® (rod-restack process) superconductors for high-energy physics accelerator magnets, e.g. for the high-luminosity upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN, and for use in high-field NMR magnets, BEST recently received a large order for these next-generation RRP superconductors for a new tokamak fusion project in Asia. Unlike high-temperature superconductor (HTS) YBCO tapes, robust RRP® wire can now be manufactured in large-scale, industrialized processes at volumes of thousands of kms at two advanced Bruker superconductor factories in the US and in Germany.

For more information on the ITER Diverter technology: https://fusionforenergy.europa.eu/news/europe-to-start-manufacturing-a-series-of-inner-vertical-targets/

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BRUKER CORPORATION
09:48aBruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnet..
BU
12/13Functional precision oncology leader Kiyatec announces Series C round with US$18 millio..
AQ
12/12KIYATEC, Inc. announced that it has received $18 million in funding from Seae Ventures,..
CI
12/12KIYATEC, Inc. announced that it has received $18.057766 million in funding from Bruker ..
CI
12/07Insider Sell: Bruker
MT
12/05Bruker : Completes the Acquisition of Neurescence Inc.
PU
12/05Bruker Corporation acquired Neurescence Inc.
CI
11/30BRUKER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/23KIYATEC, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $24.61362 million in funding
CI
11/17Insider Sell: Bruker
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRUKER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 489 M - -
Net income 2022 301 M - -
Net Debt 2022 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 9 540 M 9 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 7 765
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart BRUKER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bruker Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUKER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 64,86 $
Average target price 72,11 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Hermann Fritz Requardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRUKER CORPORATION-20.88%9 540
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-17.00%218 220
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.91%196 608
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.61%94 460
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.06%66 345
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-26.31%57 744