    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
71.39 USD   +0.63%
Bruker Launches timsTOF Ultra Mass Spectrometer with Transformative Sensitivity, 300 Hz PASEF MS/MS, and VistaScan™ for Enhanced dia-PASEF® 4D-Proteomics™
BU
Bruker Introduces Novel EVOQ™ DART-TQ+ for Chromatography-Free Mass Spectrometry Aimed at the Applied Market Segments
BU
PreOmics Introduces New ENRICH-iST Kits and Novel Workflow for Unbiased, Affordable Plasma and Serum Proteomics by LC-MS
BU
Bruker Introduces Novel EVOQ™ DART-TQ+ for Chromatography-Free Mass Spectrometry Aimed at the Applied Market Segments

06/05/2023 | 07:04am EDT
  • New EVOQ DART-TQ+ system for chromatography-free triple-quadrupole mass spectrometry for point-of-need (PoN) routine analysis
  • Launch of impact™ II VIP ESI-TOF (time of flight) system for highest sensitivity
  • New TargetScreener™ 4D software bringing the selectivity of TIMS (trapped ion mobility spectrometry) to high-confidence analyte screening and quantitation

At the 71st ASMS meeting, Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) highlights its commitment to develop novel technology and improved mass spec workflows for the applied markets requirements of robustness, ease-of-use, and highest confidence in food/beverage, forensic/toxicology, industrial and environmental analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005321/en/

EVOQ DART-TQ+ (Photo: Business Wire)

EVOQ DART-TQ+ (Photo: Business Wire)

Chromatography-Free Point-of-Need (PoN) Applied Workflows

Applied mass spectrometry is evolving to where customers require simplified, robust, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable workflows. In response, Bruker is introducing the unique triple-quad (TQ) mass spectrometer EVOQ DART-TQ+, a high-performance workhorse that enables straightforward routine analysis from simplified tuning and method development through data analysis and report generation for improved efficiency and productivity. Featuring the first and only fully integrated DART™ (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source, the EVOQ DART-TQ+ eliminates complex and time-consuming gas or liquid chromatography for many point-of-need routine workflows.

Ultimate ESI-TOF Sensitivity for Applied and Metabolomics Markets

Bruker launches new impact™ II VIP high-resolution QTOF mass spectrometer with the novel VIP-HESI source, delivering ultimate sensitivity for comprehensive screening and quantitation tasks. Building on the proven reliability of the impact QTOF series, new technical innovations further enhance the sensitivity of the impact II VIP in Full-Sensitivity High-Resolution mode with no compromise in high-performance mass resolution, sensitivity, and dynamic range.

timsTOF for Ultimate Selectivity and Confidence

Bruker implements the new TargetScreener™ 4D which brings the power of TIMS (trapped ion mobility spectrometry) to analyte screening and quantitation. Backed by more than 2,400 measured and predicted analyte CCS (collision cross section) values, TargetScreener 4D provides ultimate confidence in highly selective LC-TIMS-QTOF compound quantitation with even more reliable identification.

Jeffrey Zonderman, President of the Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry division, commented: “With the world’s first fully integrated DART-TQ-MS system, we are pioneering chromatography-free workflows for the applied markets and for point-of-need mass spec applications. We are excited to introduce the EVOQ DART-TQ+, as simplified systems with greater ease of use, shorter analysis times, lower cost of ownership, and significantly reduced solvent usage are major steps in the evolution of ‘MS for the masses’.”

Jeffery Moran, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PinPoint Testing, LLC added: “As our company provides total solutions ToxBox® kits for MS analysis in forensic toxicology, we see a large opportunity to reduce complexity and cost for our customers. We are pleased to collaborate with Bruker on next-generation workflows, and the initial results look fantastic.”

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, applied and pharma applications, microscopy and nano analysis, as well as industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. Please visit www.bruker.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 863 M - -
Net income 2023 345 M - -
Net Debt 2023 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 0,26%
Capitalization 10 475 M 10 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 525
Free-Float 56,4%
Managers and Directors
Frank H. Laukien Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald N. Herman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Alderman Linton Lead Independent Director
Richard A. Packer Independent Director
Hermann Fritz Requardt Independent Director
