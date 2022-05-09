Bruker Launches Novel 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla Preclinical MRI Magnets

Maxwell™ Preclinical MRI Magnets Do Not Require Liquid Helium, Facilitate Siting

At the ISMRM 2022 conference, Bruker today announced the launch of innovative 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets for its market-leading preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems portfolio. Following the success of its BioSpec® Maxwell 3 Tesla model, the new range of Maxwell 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla magnets eliminates the need for liquid Helium or Nitrogen refills, while offering high-field sensitivity and resolution for advanced preclinical MRI and PET/MR research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005888/en/

BioSpec Maxwell preclinical MRI system (Photo: Business Wire)

The new BioSpec Maxwell MRI portfolio incorporates high-performance technology into easy to use systems for a range of preclinical applications, with simplified siting, installation and maintenance, as typically no building modifications are necessary. The systems offer a small-footprint and low maintenance that combines touchscreen ease of use with full MR imaging flexibility.

Preclinical imaging for non-invasive in vivo imaging on small rodents provides researchers with high spatial and temporal resolution in research applications including oncology, neurology, cardiology and infectious diseases. The high stability of Bruker MRI systems creates sharp and clean images, critical when examining minuscule areas in high-resolution anatomical imaging of mouse brains, or when performing functional MRI (fMRI).

The smart BioSpec Maxwell magnet technology features reliable supervision with multiple built-in sensors. In the event of a power outage or cooling disruption the Maxwell magnets remain at field for a minimum of six hours, and can be auto-cooled and auto-charged via push button operation.

Dr. Tim Wokrina, MRI Product Manager at Bruker PreClinical Imaging Division, said: “We have achieved a significant milestone in preclinical MRI technology, expanding its benefits to a wider range of medical and pharmaceutical research to drive scientific and therapeutic advancement.”

Dr. Wulf I. Jung, President of Bruker BioSpin’s PreClinical Imaging Division, added: “The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing pressure to bring new drugs to market faster and more cost-effectively. Contract research organisations are striving for best-in-class solutions in a small footprint. Our new Biospec Maxwell MRI series does not require specialized lab infrastructure and offers compact, light-weight and easy-to-install systems for preclinical MRI or PET/MR studies.”

The new Maxwell conductively-cooled magnet technology is available at three field strengths for different requirements: 3 Tesla, 7 Tesla, and 9.4 Tesla, all with 17 cm bore diameter, high-performance gradient systems, and options to add a PET accessory for PET/MR research. For more information, visit Bruker preclinical imaging. Bruker preclinical imaging systems are for research use only (RUO).

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005888/en/