BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
Bruker : Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast

11/02/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Frank Laukien, President & CEO

Gerald Herman, Chief Financial Officer

November 2, 2020

Miroslava Minkova, Director of Investor Relations

& Corporate Development

Innovation with Integrity

BRUKER CORPORATION

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus; statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and our responses to the pandemic, including cost reduction initiatives; our fiscal year 2020 outlook; our portfolio transformation; share count; tax rate; product performance; and our expectations regarding our future revenue declines. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions and the length and severity of any resulting recession, continued volatility in the capital markets, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

2

Q3 2020 & YTD Q3 2020

Business Update

3

Q3 2020: Revenue Down Slightly, Non-GAAP Operating Margin and EPS Approach Q3 2019 Levels

Significant Sequential Improvements with Continuing Academic Market Recovery

Q3 2020 Performance Year-over-Year

  • Revenues decrease -$9.7M, or -1.9%

Organic decline of -4.6%, with BSI down -3.0% and BEST down -20.3%

Acquisitions add +0.3%

Favorable FX translation of +2.4%

  • Non-GAAPgross margin of 49.6%, down -90 bps
  • Non-GAAPoperating margin of 18.6%, up +30 bps
    • Lower OPEX offset a revenue decline and FX margin headwind
  • GAAP EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.39 in Q3-19
  • Non-GAAPEPS of $0.42, compared to $0.43 in Q3-19

Q3 Financials

Revenues [$M]

-1.9%

521.1 511.4

Q3-19Q3-20

Non-GAAP EPS

-2.3%

Q3-20$0.42

Q3-19$0.43

Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings press release and at the end of this presentation. Y-o-y: year over year. Bps: basis points

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:34:04 UTC

