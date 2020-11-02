Bruker : Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast

BRUKER CORPORATION

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this presentation which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding management's expectations for future financial and operational performance, expected growth, and business outlook; statements regarding our business focus; statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business and our responses to the pandemic, including cost reduction initiatives; our fiscal year 2020 outlook; our portfolio transformation; share count; tax rate; product performance; and our expectations regarding our future revenue declines. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions and the length and severity of any resulting recession, continued volatility in the capital markets, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.