Bruker : Listen to Webcast(opens in new window) 2020 Annual Report (opens in new window) Proxy Statement (opens in new window)

BRUKER CORPORATION 40 Manning Road Billerica, MA 01821 (978) 663-3660 Dear Stockholder: On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Bruker Corporation, I would like to invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, online via the Internet as a virtual web conference at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKR2021. The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, which describe the formal business to be conducted at the meeting, and Proxy Card accompany this letter. In order to protect the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and directors in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted exclusively via the Internet as a virtual web conference. There will not be a physical meeting location, and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person. However, you can attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares during the online meeting and submit questions during the online meeting by visiting the above- mentioned website. Pursuant to certain rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that allow issuers to furnish proxy materials to stockholders over the Internet, we are posting our proxy materials on the Internet and delivering a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access or request a copy of our Proxy Statement and our Annual Report to Stockholders. This process substantially reduces the costs associated with printing and distributing our proxy materials. All stockholders are invited to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting, you are urged to vote as soon as possible. You may vote over the Internet prior to the Annual Meeting or virtually at the Annual Meeting, by telephone, or, if you requested printed copies of our proxy materials, by completing, dating and returning a Proxy Card. Please review the instructions on the Notice or on the Proxy Card regarding your voting options. Regardless of the number of shares you own, your careful consideration of, and vote on, the matters before the stockholders is important. I look forward to your participation and thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Frank H. Laukien, Ph.D. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer BRUKER CORPORATION NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Our Stockholders: Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Bruker Corporation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, online via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKR2021, for the following purposes: To elect the nominees for director named in the accompanying Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. To hold an advisory vote to approve compensation paid to our named executive officers. To ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 8, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination during ordinary business hours for 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting at our principal executive offices at 40 Manning Road, Billerica, MA 01821. This stockholder list will also be available for review online during the Annual Meeting. By order of the Board of Directors Frank H. Laukien, Ph.D. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Billerica, Massachusetts April 20, 2021 ************** IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 4, 2021: This Proxy Statement and the accompanying Annual Report are available electronically at: https://ir.bruker.com/financial-info/annual-meeting-materials/. BRUKER CORPORATION 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PROXY STATEMENT TABLE OF CONTENTS GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING MATTERS . . . . . 1 Record Date and Voting Securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 PROPOSAL NO. 1 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Certain Information Regarding Directors and Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Nominees for Election to a Three-Year Term Expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Directors Continuing in Office until the 2022 Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Directors Continuing in Office until the 2023 Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Board Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Board Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Board Meetings and Board Committees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Director Nominations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Role of the Board in Risk Oversight . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 Role of the Board in Succession Planning . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Components of Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Executive Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 2020 Say on Pay Vote . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Executive Compensation Philosophy and Process . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Components of Named Executive Officer Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 Mix of Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27 2020 Base Salaries . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Cash Incentive Plans and Review of 2020 Performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29 2020 Long-Term Incentive Awards . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 Executive Benefits . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40 Employment Contracts, Termination of Employment and Change in Control Arrangements . . . . . . . . . . 40 Section 162(m) Limitations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 Stock Ownership Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 Policies on Hedging and Pledging of Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 SUMMARY OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44 RELATED PERSONS TRANSACTIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 Review and Approval of Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54 2020 Transactions with Related Persons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 PROPOSAL NO. 2 ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 PROPOSAL NO. 3 RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM . . . 58 Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 OTHER INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Stockholder Communications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Time for Submission of Stockholder Proposals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Other Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 Annual Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 BRUKER CORPORATION PROXY STATEMENT We are furnishing this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board of Directors ("Board") for use at our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting") to be held on June 4, 2021, in the virtual meeting format set forth in the notice of the meeting and at any adjournments of the meeting. We are providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet. On April 20, 2021, we mailed a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to stockholders, unless they requested a printed copy of our proxy materials. The Notice contains instructions on how to access our proxy materials and how to vote. If you would like to receive a paper or e-mail copy of our proxy materials, please follow the instructions in the Notice. If you requested printed versions of these materials by mail, they will also include a Proxy Card for the 2021 Annual Meeting. Throughout this Proxy Statement, the terms "we," "us," "our" and "Bruker" refer to Bruker Corporation. GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING MATTERS The 2021 Annual Meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting of stockholders. We will host the 2021 Annual Meeting live online via webcast. You will be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting online, vote your shares online during the 2021 Annual Meeting and submit your questions online during the 2021 Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKR2021. There will not be a physical meeting location and you will not be able to attend the 2021 Annual Meeting physically in person. The webcast will start at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, June 4, 2021. You will need the control number included on your Proxy Card or in the instructions from your broker in order to be able to enter the 2021 Annual Meeting online. Information contained on this website is not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement or any other report we file with the SEC. Please go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKR2021 before the start of the meeting for instructions on how to attend and participate online. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, there will be a toll-free number and international number available on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKR2021. Technicians will be ready to assist you with any technical difficulties you may have, beginning 15 minutes prior through the conclusion of the Annual Meeting. You will have the ability to test the system before the Annual Meeting starts. The holders of a majority in interest of all of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), issued, outstanding and entitled to vote are required to be present in person or be represented by proxy at the 2021 Annual Meeting in order to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Each share of our Common Stock outstanding on the record date of April 8, 2021 will be entitled to one vote on all matters. A description of the voting requirements and related effect of abstentions and broker non-votes on each item proposed for stockholder action is as follows: Vote Required Effect of Abstentions, to Adopt "Withhold" Votes and Proposal Voting Options Board Recommendation the Proposal Broker Non-Votes Item 1 - Election • "For" all "For" all Plurality: the No impact on of Three Directors: nominees; nominees individuals who election outcome • William A. • "Withhold" for receive the greatest Linton, Ph.D. all nominees; or number of votes cast • Adelene Q. • "Withhold" "For" will be elected Perkins from one or • Robert more nominees Rosenthal, Ph.D. 1 Vote Required Effect of Abstentions, to Adopt "Withhold" Votes and Proposal Voting Options Board Recommendation the Proposal Broker Non-Votes Item 2 - Advisory "For," "Against," or "For" Majority of shares • Abstentions are Vote to Approve "Abstain" present and entitled treated as votes the 2020 to vote "against" Compensation of • Broker Our Named non-votes have Executive Officers no effect Item 3 - "For," "Against," or "For" Majority of shares • Abstentions are Ratification of the "Abstain" present and entitled treated as votes Appointment of to vote "against" PricewaterhouseCoopers • Brokers have as our Independent discretion to Registered Public vote on this Accounting Firm item for 2021 Any proxy that is voted according to the instructions included in the Notice or on the Proxy Card will be voted in the manner instructed by the stockholder, and if no instructions are given, the shares represented thereby will be voted "FOR" all nominees for director in Proposal No. 1 and "FOR" approval of Proposals No. 2 and 3. In addition, if other matters come before the meeting, the persons named in the accompanying proxy will have discretion to vote on those matters in accordance with their best judgment. Stockholders of record may revoke their proxies by attending the 2021 Annual Meeting online and virtually casting their votes or by giving written notice of revocation to the Secretary of Bruker at any time before the proxy is exercised. Please note, however, that if your shares are held of record by a broker, bank or nominee and you wish to vote at the meeting, you will not be permitted to vote at the meeting online unless you first obtain a proxy issued in your name from the record holder. If your shares are held in the "street name" of a broker or other nominee, the broker or nominee may not be permitted to exercise voting discretion with respect to certain of the proposals to be acted upon. If the broker or nominee is not given instructions as to how to vote such shares, the broker has authority to vote those shares for or against "routine" matters, such as Proposal No. 3. Brokers cannot vote on their customers' behalf on "non-routine" matters such as Proposals No. 1 and 2. If you do not provide voting instructions for each of these proposals, this will result in a "broker non-vote" with respect to the matters for which you did not provide voting instructions. If the brokerage firm lacks discretionary voting power with respect to an item that is not a routine matter and you do not provide voting instructions, those shares will be counted for purposes of establishing a quorum to conduct business at the 2021 Annual Meeting, but will not be counted for purposes of determining whether stockholder approval of the particular matter has been obtained. We will bear the cost of any proxy solicitation. Although we expect that the solicitation will be primarily by mail and e-mail, regular employees or our representatives (none of whom will receive any extra compensation for their activities) may also solicit proxies by telephone or in person and arrange for brokerage houses and other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries to send proxies and proxy materials to their principals at our expense. Our principal executive offices are located at 40 Manning Road, Billerica, Massachusetts 01821, and our telephone number is (978) 663-3660. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

