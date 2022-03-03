Canopy Biosciences Launches Next-Generation ChipCytometry™ Instrument for Spatial Biology with Sub-Cellular Resolution

New CellScape™ System Provides Exceptional Quantitative Performance for High-Plex and High-Throughput Targeted Spatial Proteomics

Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company, today announced the commercial launch of the CellScapeTM system, the next generation in ChipCytometryTM instrumentation, advancing the cutting-edge for quantitative in situ spatial phenotyping. ChipCytometry delivers single-cell targeted spatial proteomics for complex whole-tissue analysis of the tumor microenvironment, as well as deep immune profiling for applications in immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005220/en/

CellScape instrument for high-plex, targeted spatial proteomics. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new benchtop CellScape system builds on the existing core strengths of the original ChipCytometry instrument, the ZellScannerONE™, which has enabled spatial biology research with sub-cellular resolution and a large field of view suitable for whole slide pathology imaging, on both tissue samples and cell suspensions since 2016. The CellScape system , with its multiplexed fluidics integration, adds complete walk-away automation, improved optical performance, sub-cellular resolution and massively increased throughput for whole slide imaging of millions of cells, while maintaining the key features of the core ChipCytometry technology, including high-plex phenotyping with single-cell resolution, very high dynamic range imaging for detection and quantification of both high- and low-expressing targets, and compatibility with standard commercially available fluorescently labelled antibodies, requiring no proprietary antibody conjugation. This powerful combination of features will significantly improve researchers’ workflow, accelerate spatial biology discovery, and drive broader adoption of high-plex spatial omics for translational and clinical applications.

“The ChipCytometry platform has been a great tool for us in developing high content staining approaches for in-depth spatial immune profiling of human tissue samples,” said Paul Klenerman, Ph.D., Professor of Gastroenterology at The University of Oxford. “The improvements to throughput and automation of the CellScape system gives the opportunity to scale up studies and explore larger cohorts – and accelerate studies aimed at improving patient care.”

“Following the acquisition of Canopy Biosciences by Bruker in 2020, we were able to leverage Bruker’s advanced fluorescence microscopy expertise to design the CellScape instrument as an integrated, multiplexed imaging system that is highly optimized for the application of high-throughput quantitative spatial omics with sub-cellular resolution,” added Thomas Campbell, Ph.D., Product Manager at Canopy Biosciences. “The improved optical performance of the system builds on the high resolution and high dynamic range that was already best-in-class with our ChipCytometry technology.”

About the CellScape Instrument

Through enhanced optics and automation, the throughput of CellScape is markedly improved compared to the previous generation of ChipCytometry instrumentation. Combined with multi-sample automated processing, which is available standard with every CellScape, the platform will have among the highest throughput of any highly multiplexed spatial proteomics system available today. CellScape will also be available with an optional FalconFastTM configuration, which provides an even greater increase in throughput, bringing into reach large-scale clinical studies that have previously not been possible at a high plex. For more information about CellScape, visit www.CanopyBiosciences.com/CellScape.

About Canopy Biosciences, a Bruker Company

Canopy Biosciences was formed in 2016 and rapidly built a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for spatial biology, multi-omics, and bioprocessing. Canopy offers its ChipCytometry technology for precise spatial multiplexing in cells and tissue samples, along with other technologies of ultrasensitive DNA sequencing (RareSeq), RNA-Seq, and gene expression analysis for services. Canopy Biosciences is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with a CLIA site in California, and a site in Germany to serve researchers at universities, research institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Canopy was acquired by Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) in 2020. Additional information is available at www.canopybiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005220/en/