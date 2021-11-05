Log in
    BRKR   US1167941087

BRUKER CORPORATION

(BRKR)
Novel Pharma Drug Development Workflow Using Advanced DNP-NMR

11/05/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Novel Pharma Drug Development Workflow Using Advanced DNP-NMR

GOTHENBERG, Sweden - November 5, 2021: Bruker today announced that it is collaborating with AstraZeneca to bring new state-of-the-art technology to a major Swedish national research center for drug development. Building on the AstraZeneca strategy of innovation through global partnerships, a collaboration between the Swedish NMR Center at the University of Gothenburg and AstraZeneca now offers advanced dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) - nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology and workflows from Bruker with the goal to significantly decrease drug development times.

Dr. Staffan Schantz, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca R&D

DNP technology has taken solid-state NMR to the next performance level. Since it was first introduced, NMR technology has been a driving force in pharmaceutical product development - in fact, it is impossible to imagine developing a new medicine without NMR. Now, the DNP-enabled major increase in sensitivity is starting to open up exciting new possibilities for solid-state NMR analysis. Using the new Bruker DNP-NMR system, we can conduct experiments in minutes that otherwise would have taken weeks and were therefore ruled out as unviable. DNP-NMR is set to become a key tool in drug discovery and development.

Prof. Goeran Karlsson, director of the Swedish NMR Center at the University of Gothenburg

We are thrilled to be the first institution in Scandinavia to have a DNP-NMR instrument. We are working at the leading edge of this revolutionary technology, available to the global research community, which has only been made possible by the collaboration with AstraZeneca and Bruker's unique NMR technology.

At the Swedish NMR Center, we are starting to understand the many applications where the non-destructive, highly sensitive technique of DNP-NMR offers potential. As the drive towards personalized medicine continues, we are starting to explore in vivo cell engineering for disease prevention - which may soon become a reality.

Dr. Anna Codina, the director of the pharmaceutical magnetic resonance business at Bruker BioSpin

At Bruker, we are proud to partner with AstraZeneca on this exciting project. Our next-generation DNP-NMR systems open doors to in pharmaceutical discovery and development areas that have until now been inaccessible. With the enormous boost in sensitivity provided by DNP-NMR, minute details of nanoparticle structures can be examined, paving the way for successful developments in the field of nano-medicine for anti-infective, cardiovascular, oncology and respiratory applications.

Dr. Staffan Schantz concluded: "We are entering a new phase for AstraZeneca. Creating an arena for open collaboration equipped with Bruker's state-of-the-art technology will accelerate scientific development on a significant scale. In the coming years, we are expecting to see rapid development of different applications, not just in life sciences, but also in the fields of materials and environmental sciences."

Bruker DNP-NMR system novel pharma drug development at Swedish NMR Center at the University of Gothenburg. Photos taken by Johan Wingborg
About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of disease in three therapy areas - Oncology, CVRM and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information please visit astrazeneca.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

About the University of Gothenburg

The University of Gothenburg is the third oldest of the Swedish universities and, with 37,000 students and 6,000 staff members, it is one of the largest universities in the Nordic countries.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com

Media Contact (AstraZeneca)

Dr. Staffan Schantz
Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca R&D
AstraZeneca
E: Staffan.Schantz@astrazeneca.com

Media Contact (Bruker)

Thorsten Thiel, Ph.D.
VP of Group Marketing
Bruker BioSpin
T: +49 (721) 5161-6500
E: pr@bruker.com

Disclaimer

Bruker Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:47:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
