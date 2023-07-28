- 2 -

I'm excited to report that since 8 quarters we have consistently shown strong growth across all metrics, confirming our strategic positioning against the favorable trends in our markets. We were able to achieve strong EBIT growth despite one less working day in DACH. I am proud that all our regions are now contributing, confirming our progress on diversification.

I would especially like to call out the Dutch team, who further improved their growth and outperformed the market.

We continue to see strong demand from our clients across the globe. The energy and digital transformations create a high demand for specialized Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics talent. With our expanded capabilities in over 45 countries, we continue to win projects and new clients in our chosen market segments.

Following the acquisition of the biggest pure-play renewable team Taylor Hopkinson in 2021, we achieve accelerated growth in the renewable energy markets across all our regions. The combination of Taylor Hopkinson's renewable energy expertise and our global infrastructure with 100% compliant solutions, puts us in a unique position to service this industry globally. We are very proud to be recognized as the global leader in renewable recruitment solutions.

To support our continued profitable growth, we have further rolled out our Digital/AI strategy to continue to move to market leading SAAS-solutions. This enables us to easily add new best-in-classIT-tools and benefit from the software and AI developments by our leading global partners.

We will organize a Capital Markets Day in Q4 to present our mid-term ambitions, as we are clearly ahead of the 5-year plan we communicated in 2021."