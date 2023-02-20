Advanced search
    BRNL   NL0010776944

BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(BRNL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:32 2023-02-20 am EST
11.58 EUR   +1.58%
03:30pBrunel International N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/17Brunel International N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Q4 And Fy 2022 Results : Brunel's strong execution in chosen and fast growing markets drives a strong performance in 2022
GL
Brunel International N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/20/2023 | 03:30pm EST
Brunel International N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Brunel International N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date20 feb 2023
Issuing institutionBrunel International N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500y5l5uieycjcz03-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00082.zip

Date last update: 20 February 2023

Disclaimer

Brunel International NV published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 155 M 1 234 M 1 234 M
Net income 2022 38,7 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net cash 2022 104 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 584 M 624 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 083
Free-Float -
Brunel International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,40 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jilko T. Andringa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alexander de Laat Chief Financial Officer & Director
Justinus Jacobus Bernadus Maria Spee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alan Graeme Maude Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jan Arie van Barneveld Member-Supervisory Board