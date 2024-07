Brunel International N.V. is one of the leading consulting and skilled personnel placement groups in the Netherlands. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - consulting services: recruitment, communication and information systems, engineering, management and law consulting, etc.; - delegation of skilled personnel: primarily in the financial, legal, industrial, technology, and energy sectors. Net sales break down by sector of activity into oil and gas (39%), renewable energies (13.2%), mining (11.3%), engineering (8.6%), automotive (8.2%), infrastructure (6.4%) and other (13.3%).

Sector Employment Services