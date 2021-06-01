Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Brunel International N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRNL   NL0010776944

BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(BRNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brunel International N : Press Release Brunel share buyback program

06/01/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam, 1 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the start of its share buyback program.

Brunel intends to repurchase ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors). The performance share plan is conditional to targets for financial year 2023. Shares will vest 2024 with a lock-up period of two years.

Based on the closing price of the Brunel's ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam on 31 May 2021 this would be equivalent to 175,577 ordinary shares (0.35% of the total outstanding shares). The share buyback program will ultimately end on 30 July 2021, unless the maximum amount of EUR 1,977,000 has been repurchased prior to that date. In the latter case the program will end on the date on which this maximum is reached and the early termination will be immediately disclosed.

Brunel will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. An overview of the progress of the share buyback program can be found on Brunel's website.

Disclaimer

Brunel International NV published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
02:12aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N  : Press Release Brunel share buyback program
PU
02:01aBRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N  : commences share buyback program to cover performance s..
AQ
05/13BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/11BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N  : Press Release Brunel AGM 2021
PU
05/11BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N  : Agm 2021
AQ
05/11BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : Proxy Statments
CO
04/30PRESS RELEASE BRUNEL Q1 2021 RESULTS : Brunel reports strong Q1 profit increase
PU
04/30BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N  : reports strong Q1 profit increase
AQ
04/30BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.  : 1st quarter results
CO
03/31PRESS RELEASE BRUNEL'S MOMENTUM : Strategy update for post-Covid profitable grow..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 899 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2021 22,8 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2021 146 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 569 M 696 M 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 437
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Brunel International N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,25 €
Last Close Price 11,26 €
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jilko T. Andringa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alexander de Laat Chief Financial Officer
Justinus Jacobus Bernadus Maria Spee Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alan Graeme Maude Chief Operating Officer
Jan Arie van Barneveld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL N.V.54.25%696
RANDSTAD N.V.19.72%14 326
ADECCO GROUP AG5.48%11 175
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.42.11%9 849
MANPOWERGROUP INC.34.17%6 597
51JOB, INC.2.40%4 834