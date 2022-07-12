12 Tuesday 05:41 PM The Board of Directors has examined the Preliminary Net Revenues for the first half of 2022

Press Release CASA DI MODA BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: the BoD has examined the Preliminary Net Revenues of the first half of 2022. Net revenues of Euro 415.2 million, up +32.3% at current exchange rates (+28.3% at constant exchange rates) compared to H1 2021;

The beautiful sales growth in the second quarter further improved the already very positive trend reported in the first three months of the year, in all channels and geographies;

Significant growth in all areas: Americas +52.7%, Asia +27.2%, Europe +20.7%, Italy +19.7%;

Revenues increased strongly in both the retail channel, up +47.0%, and in the wholesale channel, up +16.0%;

The very, very good trend of the semester, the deliveries of the Autumn Winter 22 collections which are going very well, the regularity of the production activity, and the particularly positive moment that we feel our brand is experiencing, lead us to estimate for 2022 a record year and a nice revenue growth of around +15%;

With as much confidence and concreteness, also based on the very positive feedback that accompanied the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2023 men's collection and the related almost completed order collection, we can imagine a healthy growth in the region of +10% for 2023;

We are therefore very satisfied with the path we are on, and we imagine that we can achieve a turnover of around Euro 1 billion as early as 2024. Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the Casa di Moda, commented: "The performance in the first half of 2022 was particularly good, with significant sales in terms of both quantity and quality. The autumn season began with excellent results and remarkable value in terms of image, so all this leads us to imagine a record year, with sales growth of around 15%." "In the great capital cities worldwide we have set up spaces that we call Casa Cucinelli and which we feel are bestowing nobility and prestige onto the brand. The substantial order intake for the Spring-Summer 2023 men's collection leads us to envisage a healthy growth of around 10% for next year." 1

Solomeo, 12 July 2022 - The Board of Directors of Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. - a Casa di Moda operating in the luxury goods sector, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (now Euronext) - today examined the preliminary net revenues for the first half of 2022, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. *** The first half of 2022 reported excellent results, with revenue growth of +32.3% (+28.3% at constant exchange rates), which further improved the already very positive trend of +19.6% in the first three months of the year. In the second quarter, revenues thus grew by +46.4%, undoubtedly aided by the limited countervalue of 2021, enabling us to achieve our best quarterly performance ever, reaching a turnover of Euro 218.3 million. Once again, as already commented in reference to first quarter, the strong growth in demand in Europe, North America and the Middle East allowed us to more than balanced the effects of the restrictions applied to the Russian market and the lower than expected growth in the Chinese market, which has faced the period of greatest restrictions related to the pandemic in recent months. All continents report very nice growth, however, with sales also increasing slightly in China on both half-year and quarterly basis . The contribution of both sales channels was positive, with retail accounting for almost 60% of the half-yearsales and about 40% accounted for by the wholesale channel; we find this channel mix very interesting and expect it to be very similar at the end of the year. In particular, the very strong contribution of physical retail highlights the great and widespread desire to return to 'live' boutiques, with the digital component of our sales, still very important for our image, continuing on a sustained growth path, but at a more "normal" speed compared to the peaks of 2020 and 2021. The solidity of the first-half results seems to us to have structural connotations that lead us to update our year-endestimates, imagining a growth in turnover of around +15% for 2022. For the year 2022, we also envisioned a small financial gift for our Human Resources as a gesture of gratitude and support at a time of higher inflation than in previous years. *** In our detailed analysis of the six-month period, several elements were, in our opinion, particularly rewarding for us in terms of client and partner acceptance: The Product and High Craftsmanship Firstly, we like to read in these results a full recognition of the love of many clients around the world for our product, which is considered by many to be fresh, contemporary and of the highest craftsmanship. During the last quarter we recorded, both in our direct shops and in our multi-brand partners, very interesting sell-through figures for the Spring/Summer 22 collections, and in the latter part of the quarter we were already able to appreciate a very good start of sales of the Fall/Winter collections. In addition, in June we already collected a good part of the wholesale orders for the Spring/Summer 23 men's collection presented at Pitti at the beginning of the month with a result, still partial, but already strongly positive. The excellent qualitative comments collected at Pitti and during Men's Fashion Week 2

make us even more confident about the contribution that this collection can bring in sales to end clients already in the latter part of this year. We believe that the main driver for the entire market is the intense desire for luxury products in all regions of the world, and we believe that products with the highest craftsmanship content are particularly rewarded at this time. The focus on sustainability has further accelerated the search for a "well-made"product that can last longer. In the development of our collections, the wealth of skills of invaluable craftsmen is constantly made available and, at the same time, stimulated by the creative teams in a mutually enriching relationship; the fruit of their collaboration seems to be particularly appreciated today. The product continues to be at the heart of our Casa di Moda's activities, and its quality the indispensable foundation of our positioning in the absolute luxury segment. It seems particularly important to us today to continue to invest in our Schools of Arts and Crafts with the aim, on the one hand, of restoring moral and economic dignity to these skills and, on the other, of ensuring the generational continuity of "skilled hands", which are indispensable for maintaining a single, unified level of quality of production over time, even in the face of expected growth in sales. Love for our beautiful factory Equally decisive in the semester, in our opinion, was the great reliability of our beautiful factory and our entire production facility. We seem to have succeeded also in this second quarter in guaranteeing an excellent service in terms of punctuality and completeness of deliveries and the quality of our products both to our wholesale partners and to our boutiques, allowing us to take full advantage of the opportunities arising from the strong consensus around our collections. As usual, we were able to secure raw material requirements by anticipating our requests to our industrial partners as much as possible in a relationship of great cooperation, respect and mutual knowledge. In our relations with our suppliers and façonists, we believe that we still benefit from the great activity of planning and sharing business objectives made, with courage, as early as mid-2020, category by category, which allowed us to be perfectly prepared to face and absorb the increase in demand without having to resort to any extraordinary initiatives. The great responsiveness of our short and entirely Italian supply chain made possible to make as "normal" an increase in the volumes produced higher than experienced in the past. The quest for exclusivity We have always believed and continue to believe that luxury remains, at least in our interpretation, synonymous with exclusivity. The quest for exclusivity has always existed but we believe that this trend is particularly strong at this historical stage and common to several markets. The increased exposure and visibility that accompanies many people around the world has further increased their focus on how to present themselves to others, giving increasing prominence to categories such as ready-to-wear, which have a fundamental contribution in defining a person's image. 3

We sense today in many categories a search for the high-end that particularly effectively supports the brands with the most prestigious positioning. In this context, our idea of not over-exposing the product and protecting our brand seems to us to have increased its appeal and attractiveness. *** Revenues by Geographical Area First Half % First Half % YoY 2022 prel. 2021 prel. Change % Eur '000 Eur '000 Europe 115,719 27.9% 95,894 30.6% 20.7% Italy 49,105 11.8% 41,038 13.1% 19.7% Americas 152,626 36.8% 99,983 31.9% 52.7% Asia 97,783 23.5% 76,849 24.5% 27.2% Revenues 415,233 100.0% 313,764 100.0% 32.3% YoY Change at constant exchange rates 28.3% Europe- revenue of Euro 115.7 million, up +20.7% compared to first half of 2021, accounting for 27.9% of the total. We consider this growth to be very solid and promising: the second quarter showed further improvement over the first, despite the continuing restrictions on sales to Russian clients. The contribution of Continental Europe was decisive, both in the big cities and in the provinces mainly covered by the wholesale channel; the start of sales in the resorts was definitely positive. Europe continued to benefit from local clients purchases and mobility on a regional basis, which had already accompanied us in previous months, to which was added, in the latter part of the semester, an initial return of the international client. Italy- revenues of Euro 49.1 million, an increase of +19.7% compared to the first half of 2021, accounting for 11.8% of the total. The results benefit both from our presence in provincial cities within exclusive multi-brand spaces and specialty stores, and from the strong upturn in international tourism, especially American and Middle Eastern, in the main cities and the most prestigious resorts in recent weeks. We believe that the renewed enthusiasm of visitors confirms the natural human desire to return to sociability and travel, and confirms the great international attractiveness of our Bel Paese with its natural and cultural wealth and its 'warm' and beautiful hospitality. Americas- revenues of Euro 152.6 million, up +52.7% compared to the first half of 2021, accounting for 36.8% of the total. 4