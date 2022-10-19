Advanced search
19 Wednesday 05:37 PM 2023 Financial Calendar

10/19/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
Press Release

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: Calendar of corporate events for the year 2023

Solomeo, 19th October 2022 - Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. announces the 2023 corporate events

calendar.

Date

Event

Monday, 9th January 2023

Board of Directors to approve the Preliminary Net Revenue

figures for FY 2022

Wednesday, 15th March 2023

Board of Directors to approve the

Draft Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 (*)

Tuesday, 18th April 2023

Board of Directors to approve Net Revenue figures as at 31st

March 2023 (*)

Thursday, 27th April 2023

Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the Approval of the Annual

Financial Statements 20221

Thursday, 13th July 2023

Board of Directors to approve Preliminary Net Revenue

figures as at 30th June 2023

Wednesday, 31st August 2023

Board of Directors to approve the Half-Yearly Financial Report

as at 30th June 2023 (*)

Thursday, 19th October 2023

Board of Directors to approve Net Revenue figures as at 30th

September 2023 (*)

(*) Followed by conference call with institutional investors and financial analysts.

We would also like to inform you that on 6th December 2022, the date of the Board of Directors' meeting for the usual three-year planning, Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, would like to share an end-of-yearupdate, considering 2022 the year of our 'Total Rebalancing'.

The press release will be followed by a conference call with the financial market at 6pm.

Any changes to the above dates will be promptly communicated.

1 Any ordinary dividend for the financial year 2022, if approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, will be paid in May 2023.

***

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is an Italian Casa di Moda that produces luxury goods. It was founded in 1978 by the fashion designer and entrepreneur of the same name and is listed on the Italian Electronic Stock Exchange. The Company has always been rooted in the medieval hamlet of Solomeo and it is considered an authentic expression of the concept of "Humanistic Capitalism" since it can match constant, sound growth with an entrepreneurial philosophy addressing the major issues of Harmony with Creation and Human Sustainability.

Specialised in cashmere, the brand is currently believed to be one of the most exclusive brands in the chic prêt-à-portersector, an expression of everyday lifestyle worldwide. The combination of modernity and craftsmanship, elegance and creativity, and passion and human values make Brunello Cucinelli one of the world's most exclusive and admired ambassadors of Italian style. In fact, the brand authentically expresses the values of tailoring and craftsmanship typical of products Made in Italy and the territory of the Umbria region in particular, combined with a focus on innovation and contemporary style.

Through healthy, balanced and sustainable growth, the company's main goal is to earn profits with ethics, morality and dignity, respecting the moral and economic dignity of the over 2,100 directly employed Human Resources and all those who work with them.

***

Contact details: Investor Relations & Corporate Planning

Pietro Arnaboldi

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

Tel. 075/69.70.079

Media

Vittoria Mezzanotte

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

Tel. 02/34.93.34.78

Corporate website: www.brunellocucinelli.com

Disclaimer

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 16:24:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
