19 Wednesday 05:37 PM 2023 Financial Calendar

Press Release

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI: Calendar of corporate events for the year 2023

Solomeo, 19th October 2022 - Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. announces the 2023 corporate events

calendar.

Date Event Monday, 9th January 2023 Board of Directors to approve the Preliminary Net Revenue figures for FY 2022 Wednesday, 15th March 2023 Board of Directors to approve the Draft Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements 2022 (*) Tuesday, 18th April 2023 Board of Directors to approve Net Revenue figures as at 31st March 2023 (*) Thursday, 27th April 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting for the Approval of the Annual Financial Statements 20221 Thursday, 13th July 2023 Board of Directors to approve Preliminary Net Revenue figures as at 30th June 2023 Wednesday, 31st August 2023 Board of Directors to approve the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30th June 2023 (*) Thursday, 19th October 2023 Board of Directors to approve Net Revenue figures as at 30th September 2023 (*)

(*) Followed by conference call with institutional investors and financial analysts.

We would also like to inform you that on 6th December 2022, the date of the Board of Directors' meeting for the usual three-year planning, Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, would like to share an end-of-yearupdate, considering 2022 the year of our 'Total Rebalancing'.

The press release will be followed by a conference call with the financial market at 6pm.

Any changes to the above dates will be promptly communicated.

1 Any ordinary dividend for the financial year 2022, if approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, will be paid in May 2023.